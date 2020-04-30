Debunking COVID-19 myths

WITH novelty comes misinterpretation, misinformation, and myths rapidly disseminated via social media around the globe. This is what is happening with the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV2 virus, the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected more than 3 million and killed greater than 230,000 in 210 countries around the world – more than a million in the U.S., with about 60,000 deaths; and almost 8,000 cases and nearly 550 deaths in the Philippines. From the emails we received from our readers, here are some of them. Accurate information is a must for survival, especially during a pandemic.

Viruses are alive

No. Viruses are not living microbes, unlike bacteria which are alive. Viruses are protein molecules surrounded by a protective layer of lipid (fats), which enables them to merge with cells and be transmissible and infective. When the protective envelope around them is damaged (as in handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds), they are unable to replicate and cause infection, and are subsequently destroyed. Viruses need a host, like humans, to survive.

Novel coronavirus in Wuhan was from bats

False. It had been officially ruled out that the nCorona virus (SARS-CoV2) did not originate from bats or snakes sold in a seafood market in Wuhan, China but possibly from a biolab working on viruses located a few kilometers away. The circumstances surrounding the Wuhan outbreak, which is now a pandemic victimizing 210 countries around the world, is being investigated. In the meantime, lawsuits have been filed in 7 states and also in the UK against China seeking damages for injuries, deaths, and economic losses caused by COVID-19, courtesy of the recklessness, deceit, duplicity, and irresponsibility of the Communist Party in Wuhan. Other states and countries are expected to follow suit.

Feeling well means no COVID-19

Wrong. Unless one has tested negative for COVID-19, anyone, especially those who go out in public without cap, protective goggles, mask, gloves, without distancing, are possible carriers of the virus because it takes about 2 weeks for symptoms to appear, and in a few cases up to 19 days. So, feeling well alone is not a guarantee, unless one has self-quarantined for at least 2-3 weeks without falling ill. Therefore, a person exposed should be considered infected, an ignorant carrier, and thus potentially a geometric/exponential spreader of the virus unknowingly.

Hand sanitizers are effective

Hand sanitizers, to be effective, must contain at least 70% alcohol. If soap and water or peroxide or bleach solution are not available, any hand sanitizer may be used at that moment, followed by handwashing with soap and water soonest thereafter. Drying hands very well is vital. The use of moisturizers (with simethicone) helps protect the skin further against the virus and also for skin health and comfort.

Masks only protect others

While masks (even the N95 primarily for healthcare providers) protect others if worn by someone who is infected and a carrier of the virus or who is sick by lessening transmission, it also protects the healthy wearer. Imagine ten people, half wearing masks and the others without, being sprayed with dust or flour or red powder. Those wearing a mask would obviously have much less powder on their face compared to those not wearing one, whose faces would be full of the powder. It is a medical fact that even the N95 mask is not 100% protective or preventive, but both versions of the masks minimize the spread both ways, albeit perhaps not totally equal in extent.

Together with frequent handwashing, using a cap, gloves, social distancing (staying home if possible), the use of a mask when going out (properly, tight-fitting, covering the nose and the mouth) and not touching it even with the gloved hands are protective measures, second to self-quarantine with non-infected people at home.

Staying home is 100% safe

The home is like a gated, screened, protective fort in a jungle with countless man-eating animals roaming around, hungry, looking for a prey; or a bunker during a war, where bullets and bombs are bursting in the air outside. This analogy magnifies how vital the home is during this COVID-19 pandemic that kills people of any age, even children, but especially the elderly. But, the home is ONLY totally safe IF everyone strictly follows the guidelines below, with wisdom, discipline, and with a bit of what I term as healthy paranoia (medical vigilance). The home is the safest place to be during an outbreak, an epidemic or a pandemic. But if anyone at home violates any of those preventive measures, then that individual could get infected and spread it to everyone at home, like a massive fire inside a cage. We are reposting this acronym, Fight COVID-19 with C-O-V-I-D: Cover face to scratch, sneeze or cough; Omit non-essential travels; Voluntary quarantine; Intensive handwashing; Distancing is now social. The effectiveness of this C-O-V-I-D strategy in minimizing spread of the virus has been proven around the world, starting from China, to South Korea, to the Philippines, to the U.S., and even to Italy, where the curve has started to flatten.

Tea tree oil is effective against SARS-CoV2 virus

While tea tree oil is reportedly used for herpes simplex virus, it is not effective against this virus that is causing the COVID-19 pandemic. Other items advertised as useful against this virus, which are totally a scam, include herbs, coconut and all other oils, pomegranates and other fruits and vegetables, Noni, SuperBeets, turmeric, curcumin, curry, garlic, peppers, steroids, anesthetic agents, etc. There is no food, drug, potion or lotion that has been proven to prevent or cure COVID-19. NONE so far, not even vaccines, which are being developed and still a couple of years away. While fruits, vegetables and supplements, like vitamins D3, C, B-Complex, Zinc, etc., help boost the immune system none of them can prevent or cure COVID-19. Various drugs, including anti-malarial, anti-lupus drug hydroxychloroquine, developed after WWII, are still being clinically tested, in combination (a trio) with antibiotic Azithromycin and Zinc.

Vinegar is a COVID-19 disinfectant

While 5% kitchen vinegar (acetic acid) can destroy some bacteria and some viruses on surfaces, there is no evidence it destroys SARS-CoV2 virus. Vinegar is also damaging when used to clean electric iron, electronic screens, countertops, floorings, dishwashers, and other appliances.

Peroxide is useless for COVID-19

According to CDC, hydrogen peroxide, a common household agent today, discovered in 1818, is an effective disinfectant against coronaviruses like the SARS-CoV2.

Peroxide had been used effectively to disinfect masks, gloves, etc. for re-use when the supply of PPE was low, and useful at home to disinfect (3% undiluted spray) various surfaces, leaving it on for one minute against bacteria and the COVID-19 virus and 6-8 minutes for rhinoviruses. Peroxide 3% or diluted with water may be used for gargling, but not to be swallowed or its vapor inhaled because it is toxic to the stomach and to the lungs.

Stay-home policy is a civil rights violation the constitutional right, obligation, and power to issue, declare, mandate any policy or measure during a national (international) emergency to protect its citizens. Societal/community rights supersedes and outweighs individual civil liberties when personal behaviors or actions of individuals jeopardize others. Those who do not follow the national guidelines to minimize the spread of killer SARS-CoV2, and are even now staging protests in various cities, have the right to expose themselves to the virus and get infected or even kill themselves, but they do not have the right to infect and kill others. Their twisted thinking and selfishness, a major factor why COVID-19 has spread so much and infected and killed so many, would also prolong this deadly pandemic whose curve is just beginning to flatten. Let’s safeguard the civil rights of the people who are following the medical guidelines and sacrificing to protect themselves, their loved ones, and society as a whole.

Philip S. Chua, MD, FACS, FPCS, a Cardiac Surgeon Emeritus based in Northwest Indiana and Las Vegas, Nevada, is an international medical lecturer/author, a Health Advocate, and Chairman of the Filipino United Network-USA, a 501(c)3 humanitarian foundation in the United States. Websites: philipSchua.com and FUN8888.com; Email: [email protected]