Destiny and your choices

THERE are several roads leading to our destination. Each road takes us to a challenge. Each challenge tries our capacity as human beings and with each challenge comes learnings.

If you believe that you are destined to be a loser, a loser you will definitely be. You already have set your mind into it by pre-conditioning yourself that no matter what you do, you are destined to fail in life. You have claimed to become a failure.

Some poor people have this kind of mentality. They feel that God has abandoned them or they are undergoing some kind of a curse or “kulam” because they do not have the comforts in life. They refuse to see the real rhyme and reason why; despite how much they try, they fail.

This is definitely a loser’s point of view. They already have resigned to the fact that they will not get any better and so, indeed, they experience poverty.

Now let us go to the brighter side. Let us take the positive road to reach success. Positive choices make your destiny positive. Here are some guides for you to live by:

Choose to look at the positive side of a negative situation and learn from it. Someone borrowed money from you and promised to pay. He only promised to pay — no more, no less. And the usual story goes…he never paid. You become angry with the world and begin to look at others with distrust. You become bitter and depressed. Your health fails and no matter how you try to regain what you’ve lost, the more you invited negativity.

Let’s take another road. Someone did one over you. Rather than sulking, analyze the situation. Did you see it coming? Did you do a background check or due diligence on him or not? You were then a willing victim.

Now instead of sulking, choose to learn from what you’ve missed. Learn to discern well and do a rain check on the person. Do not lend a big amount of money next time or never at all. Or you can simply move on and try to regain what was lost. Elevate your consciousness and let the law of karma take effect.

Choose to grow than stagnate. When you fail in an endeavor, never wallow in defeat nor do nothing at all. Many of us tend to indulge in self-pity and go into a depressed mode after a failure.

Most women cry buckets when their boyfriends or husbands betray them. Some go on a food binge while others starve themselves to near death. Others simply go on their lives like zombies – as if no one and nothing matters now. A good number group themselves and talk endlessly on how they were betrayed. They all have chosen to stagnate and self destruct again.

Okay. Cry if you must over a heartbreaking situation. You are human after all. But never forget that the crying must stop, too.

Choose to surround yourself with positive people and energy. Engage in more positive tasks.

And say to yourself:

“I choose to stand up and move on and not wallow in grief and self destruct. I will learn to love myself more by not giving everything and all of me.”

Choose to sow good than bad. Never retaliate or do the same thing that was done to you. You will just be like them, losers.

When others say negative things about you, do the opposite. Look at their positive traits, praise them and say wonderful things about them. Is this hypocrisy? No. It is teaching them how to appreciate even your enemies. Or you can simply smile and keep quiet. For whatever action they take simply reflect who they are. If they try to annoy you, ignore and focus on positive things.

After reaping a not so good harvest, it is time to sow again to be able to move on. And this time, sow the right seeds. There are always next times to correct mistakes. And always remember: good things happen to good people. It is never the opposite. So it is better to plant good seeds to get a wonderful harvest.

We move through life armed with our choices. Making the right choice is the real challenge in our lives. Make your choice positive. Walk the right path – the only path towards success. The choices we make will determine the kind of destiny we are going to.

So never go against the tide but instead look at the signs. Where is it leading you? Then make the right choices based on what situations and circumstances present you.

And you know what? I don’t believe that God has failure and poverty as part of man’s destiny. He always wants the best for us. He never punishes nor inflict pain on us. It is always the wrong choice we make that makes us fail.

Let us not blame others for our failures but rather make good choices in life and live well.

