Exilis Body Contouring: A fast, non-surgical way to achieve your body goals

EVEN though summer is fading away, it’s never too late to continue working out and getting back on track — especially when we here in Southern California get to enjoy more warm days at the beach well into fall.

My clients and my column readers know that I am all about staying fit and fab. I know a thing or two about working hard and eating right to maintain your figure. I also know that while going to the gym makes the difference, it, unfortunately, doesn’t always work well against stubborn fat. Another downside is that some people who lose weight also gain an enormous amount of loose skin.

So what’s a fun and beach-loving person to do when she/he has to get rid of excess fat and fit into that bikini fast and easy?

Some would go straight to the surgical route. Although that’s not really the fastest way to go because of the downtime, and not everybody is willing to go under the knife. There are other non-surgical treatments for body sculpting that you can choose from, but many treatments don’t offer the same benefits as what I am about to tell you. This treatment has been proven to be effective for body contouring, and since it can reduce cellulite and tighten the skin without surgery, it serves as a safer way to reshape your body. Some areas of the body that are regularly treated with Exilis are the abdomen, love handles, thighs and arms.

Introducing: the Exilis Body Contouring

Exilis body contouring can help remove localized fat, and it can also help to tighten your skin in a very convenient way. It is a great alternative to surgery because it doesn’t involve incisions. It will help you get rid of loose skin and some excess fat around certain areas of your body. Best of all, it usually takes about an hour.

During Exilis Body Contouring, focused radiofrequency energy is delivered through the skin to destroy fat cells and reduce the fat volume in various areas of the body. Common target areas are the abdomen, flanks, upper and lower back, arms, thighs, and knees. As I mentioned earlier, this procedure also tightens loose skin on the body while reducing fat.

During an Exilis body contouring treatment, precisely controlled radiofrequency energy is used to heat the deeper layers of the skin and fat tissue. The practitioner controls the amount of energy that will effectively and deeply destroy fat cells. Since fat tissues may contain many layers, it’s important to treat the deepest and most superficial layers of fat tissue for effective treatment and lasting results. The heat in Exilis causes fat cells to break apart and contracts the skin tissue, stimulating new collagen production in the process and destroying unwanted fat cells. Afterwards, your body naturally metabolizes the destroyed fat cell content. The procedure is fast and you can easily resume normal activities right away.

The results are also fast. You may see fat reduction and skin tightening after just one to two treatments. In other cases, four to six treatments are needed for optimal results. Treatments will be spaced out over one to two-week intervals and consistency is key to successful outcomes.

The best thing about Exilis is that you get three outcomes in one treatment – skin tightening, cellulite reduction and body shaping. It’s the ultimate fat-fighting treatment!

Exilis is very appropriate for patients looking to reduce the fat volume in small areas of the body that exercise and diet have not been able to address. It is also very effective for those looking for improvement of mild skin laxity especially in the common stubborn areas like the back of the arms, above the knees, and across the abdomen. Since Exilis reduces fat and tightens skin, those looking to improve the appearance of cellulite may greatly benefit from it.

The unmatched precision that the Exilis body contouring device gives is designed for many different areas of the body. The energy delivered by the device is safe, and it can be specifically calibrated for use on your skin. It’s non-invasive, can treat multiple areas, especially your arms, thighs, saddlebags and more. It’s basically the most advanced technology because it addresses fat reduction and skin tightening in one same treatment.

If you're interested in non-invasive body contouring, then Exilis is worth considering.

Imee is an established aesthetician, a business owner and a managing partner for Image Spa MD and CEO of Image Body SPA. She has a degree in Biology and Doctor of Dental Medicine. Image Spa is now one of the most reputable medical spa facilities in LA and has branches in Rancho Cucamonga and Encinitas for Image SPA MD and iSkin in West Hollywood. Imee has been in the aesthetics industry for over 20 years.