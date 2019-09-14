Fall in love with these fall makeup trends 

SOME weeks ago we welcomed the fall season with an article on hairstyles. Today, we tackle another one of my fortes – and a sought-after subject for women – the latest makeup trends. I can describe this season’s makeup peg in two words: fresh and minimal. With that image in mind, I invite you to experience “Valentine’s in October” and fall in love with these autumn-inspired makeup styles.

“Go easy on the eyes”

Whoever said that sexy smoky eye is so 90 degrees ago must learn how to carry the classic eye-do with just a teeny bit of flaw. Allow me to elaborate before I give the impression that carelessly applied shadow is a thing – please…never been, never will be. What I meant by a little flaw is how you would do your smoky eye look at home. You know, the kind that gives off an ultra diffused shadow that looks intense while feeling soft. Makeup artist Pat McGrath created this look at Diane von Furstenberg by using a black and brown liner. You can also use gray shadows with just a hint of sparkle to keep it soft enough for daytime.

A bronze shadow is another equally striking-yet-with-an-easy feel. You can maybe give your metallic shadows a break this season by using bronze shadows instead of the classic gold or silver. This type of hue warms up your face and gives you a good reason to put a natural-looking lip color.

“Paint outside the lines”

It’s this time of the year when you feel a bit more adventurous. It shows on your outfit and your hair, and well, your eye makeup better match that mood. As they say, the eyes are the windows of the soul. And your carefree soul needs an audience! One article writes, “Tweak the classic cat eye by opting for a more straight across swipe of black kohl like we saw at Oscar de la Renta. This is a more modern way to wear liner that elongates and lifts the eye and adds intrigue to the face.” Add more spice to your usual winged liner, by scribbling some double-winged lines. seventeen.com suggests, “Use a soft kohl pencil to trace your lower waterline, then smudge it out with a makeup sponge for an extremely edgy and perfectly un-perfect vibe.”

“Tip of the lashes”

Close your eyes and think: silver, water droplets, rhinestones. Now open your eyes and give your volumizingmascara, falsies and lash add-ons a much-needed upgrade. It’s time those lashes shine as bright as your eyes! Silver sparkles on the tip of the lashes give your eyelashes a water droplet effect. A bit of gold layers on the lashes will make it look like it has rhinestones tips. Bring on the prettiest lashes by layering, lengthening, or volumizing your top and bottom lashes.

“Rush that blush”

Now is the perfect time to embrace your “just stepped out of the gym” look. Or for some people; “I just went on a brisk, wintry walk.” This is the season for flushed cheeks and naturally rosy blush. You had a good run with your sculpting tools, it’s time to give them a break. Grab your warm peach blush powder and head out the door. That’s all you need. Now, fly.

“Lips like berry”

Let’s talk about that lip color, shall we? This season, I am delighted to see a sea of lip colors that remind of the 90’s. That almost black but not quite is making a comeback and I LOVE it! From ripe berry to plum black to oxblood red, they are undeniably luscious. It may sound scary but I dare you to rock a dark lipstick this fall! Nude is out. Let’s make way for the plums, magentas and berries.

Fall Season isn’t just about tucking away your tank tops and covering up with cozy sweaters and cool scarves. It is also “wearing” the best look of the season. Although the weather isn’t as cool as we usually expect it to be around this time, it is best to plan your ensemble ahead – and stock up on the latest makeup finds.

Monet Lu is a Marikina-born, award-winning celebrity beauty stylist with his own chain of Monet Salon salons across Southern California and Las Vegas, Nevada. Ultimately, Monet is known as an all-around artiste who produces sold-out fashion and awards shows as well as unforgettable marketing campaigns. Monet is also the founder of the revolutionary all-natural beauty products such as Enlighten, your solution to discoloration . To contact Monet, please visit www.monetsalon.com or email him at monetsalon@aol.com.