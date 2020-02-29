Fasting and feasting

ON this beginning of Lent, let me share with you a Lenten prayer by William Arthur Ward:
Lent can be more than a time of fasting. It can also be a joyous season of feasting.
Lent is a time to fast from certain things and to feast on others. It is a season to:
Fast from judging others; feast on Christ living in them.
Fast from emphasis on differences; feast on the unity of all life.
Fast from apparent darkness; feast on the reality of light.
Fast from thoughts of illness; feast on the healing power of God.
Fast from words that pollute; feast on phrases that purify.
Fast from discontent; feast on gratitude.
Fast from anger; feast on patience.
Fast from pessimism; feast on optimism.
Fast from worry; feast on appreciation.
Fast from complaining; feast on appreciation.
Fast from negatives; feast on affirmatives.
Fast from unrelenting pressures; feast on unceasing prayer.
Fast from hostility; feast on non-resistance.
Fast from bitterness; feast on forgiveness.
Fast from self-concern; feast on compassion for others.
Fast from personal anxiety; feast on eternal hope through Jesus.
Fast from discouragement; feast on hope.
Fast from lethargy; feast on enthusiasm.
Fast from suspicions; feast on truth.
Fast from idle gossip; feast on purposeful silence.
Fast from thoughts of weakness; feast on promises that inspire.
Fast from problems that overwhelm; feast on prayer that undergirds.
Fast from everything that separates us from the Lord; feast on everything that draws us to the Lord.
May we live the true purpose and meaning of Lent! May it be a time to turn away from sin and believe in the Gospel, to live in the graces of love, peace, mercy, and compassion!
* * *
Fr. Rodel “Odey” Balagtas is the pastor of Incarnation Church in Glendale, California.