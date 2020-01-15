Fight for dear life

(Reading Time: 3 minutes)

“I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.” —Ronald Reagan

I staunchly believe that the gift of life is from God and that life begins at the moment of conception. For me, there can be no equivocation on this issue.

That is why, the decision by the state of Virginia to uphold late-term abortion up to the moment of birth is, in my opinion, the most heinous and barbaric of all evils during the present time. This must be challenged and erased from the face of the earth.

Abortion is nothing less than the murder of innocents — a most grievous offense against the Holy Spirit from whom ALL LIFE emanates.

It is the duty of all who hold human life sacred to fight for it and uphold moral laws that guarantee the life of future generations. This moral issue far transcends any earthly concerns.

The economy, the war on terror, national security, taxes, energy independence — all these are important issues. And PRAISE THE LORD, all these are being dealt with after decades of corrupt and feckless leadership.

In due time, all of our earthly concerns will come to pass. The issue of abortion IS fundamental to our humanity and must take center stage.

The amoral and immoral left of the political spectrum are pushing climate change as their focus and political mantra. Climate has been changing for 4.5 billion years.

These hucksters just found a way to push a globalist agenda getting their hands on trillions of dollars in a world where nationalism, patriotism and the right to worship are sidelined so that an elite few can rule the world based on the flimsy phenomenon of climate change. Most of the media have been paid to push this nonsense.

Climate change is nothing more than the rebranded new idolatry making it the be-all and end-all of life as we know it on planet earth. Don’t be deceived.

Abortion strikes at the root of our essence as human beings. This is a call to fight for the unborn — the most defenseless of all creatures, a call to preserve the life of thinking, feeling, spiritual beings in human form.

Estimates of the number of abortions in this country alone have reached the 50 million mark, the population of a small country. Worldwide, the figures could be staggering.

I would enjoin those among you who also believe that protecting the life of the unborn is of supreme importance to the well being of this nation and of the world to pray like you’ve never prayed before, because so much is at stake. For those who can take action, there are thousands of pro-life groups that are doing all they can to fight this evil.

We are up against a powerful enemy. Note one so-called actress just recently in an event ascribed her decision to abort her child as one of the reasons she got her meaningless award and questionable success in that cesspool of amoral swamp called Hollywood.

The consequences of doing nothing and allowing the horrible evil of abortion to continue unchallenged, unabated are dire. Sometimes, we feel that by ourselves alone, we are powerless to stop this horror from being indelibly imprinted into the fabric of modern life.

But persist in prayer. Together as one voice, countless silent prayers sent heavenward by millions among us who believe in the power of prayer and trust in God’s divine mercy are being heard. Miracles rain down upon the earth.

So here is one bold prediction. Human life will not only survive but thrive. Abortion will be no more. Even as we speak, there are and will be for an untold number of generations yet to come, bumper crops of humans born to bless the earth with meaningful lives pleasing to God.

**

Nota Bene: Monette Adeva Maglaya is SVP of Asian Journal Publications, Inc. To send comments, e-mail monette.maglaya@asianjournalinc.com.