How to deal with worries

(Reading Time: 2 minutes)

WORRIES are part of human life. They bring fear in us and rob us of sleep. They prevent us from being fully present to others and mindful of the work at hand.

But worries and anxieties can also be productive. They allow us to plan and to take necessary actions. If we don’t worry about our health, then we’ll eat anything we want or not see a doctor. If you don’t worry about your kids, then you’re not going to work hard to provide for their food and education.

How should you deal with worries? How would you maintain peace and a positive spirit amid anxieties?

I suggest a way that works for me:

Bring up memories of many events and people in your life by which God has manifested his love, care, and providence. They could be times when you were healed from a terrible sickness, found some financial help, or passed a test. They could be family members and friends who have shown you their unconditional love.

Bring these beautiful memories in prayer, thanking God with your whole heart for these blessings. When you do this, you realize that God has always journeyed with you and helped you overcome your struggles. He has not abandoned you. Even the trials and difficulties you experienced have allowed you to be courageous and wise.

As you do this exercise, your worries begin to dissipate, and your mind gets calm. Your heart becomes filled with gratitude to God. You are ready again to tackle the responsibilities and challenges before you. You know that you are not alone. God accompanies you and promises his protection and help.

As we hear about the story of the Transfiguration of Christ on this Second Sunday of Lent, let’s fix our minds on God’s promises of hope and redemption. Let’s look forward to the joys and consolations of life on earth and in heaven! Amen.

* * *

Fr. Rodel “Odey” Balagtas is the pastor of Incarnation Church in Glendale, California.