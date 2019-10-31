Indiscriminate sex and more

SEX could be deadly

Sleeping around, or having multiple sex partners, can be hazardous to health and deadly. A perfectly healthy-looking person could be walking around with HIV, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea and other STDs (sexually transmitted diseases), including Syphilis. And no matter how normal looking the sexual organs of the women or men are, they could be harboring bacteria, fungi, viruses, and sometimes, even parasites, not obvious to the naked eye. Only a medical check-up and laboratory tests could confirm their presence or absence. STD infections in general, affecting the sexual organs, and of the eyes and mouth, are common. Be smart. You do not want a 15-minute of pleasure to risk your health and life for weeks, if not years, of agony and shame. A internet message said, “unlike love, herpes is forever.” That may sound funny but herpes is really for keeps. Sex is a major and serious responsibility, not only to our body and health but to our family and friends, to all our loved ones.

Infection from CPAP masks, etc.

The most effective evidence-based therapy for Sleep Apnea is CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure), but the mask (full-face or nasal pillows) and tubing must be sanitized daily or respiratory infection (from bacteria, viruses, molds/fungus) could ensue. One sanitizer using UV-C lamp (without the foul-smelling ozone) that I have discovered, costs less than $48, the SterileTote UV-C Light UV Cleaner Sterilization bag on amazon.com, compared to the $300 or more costly Lumin (UV-C light) or the ozone box, SoClean, about $250-$300. UV-C light sterilizer is what is used (FDA approved) to sanitize dental and surgical equipment, the entire ICU or operating rooms. At home, this SterileTote bag could be used safely to sterilize pacifiers, toys, toothbrushes, cups, glasses, jewelries, cellphones, even food items, or anything that will fit in the bag. It automatically shuts off after 5 minutes, to allow sanitation of other items. The germ-killing power of this bag is a valuable tool to disease-prevention and a healthier lifestyle. For more info, email: steriletote@hotmil.com

Healthy dish

Omega 3 Fish Oil (Omega 3 fatty acids DHA and EPA) is a popular supplement to eating fish for its cardio-protective benefit. It can lower blood pressure, help new brain cells regenerate and reduce the risk of the development of Alzheimer’s, minimize inflammation, and is a great aid in the management of cholesterol and arthritis. It also boosts the immune system. When digested, fish oil breaks down to hormone-like ingredients called prostaglandins, which reduced inflammation, like in arthritis (inflammation of the joints). This leads to lesser need for pain medications, as it also lubricates the joints. Fish oil is also good for auto-immune diseases. Indeed, a versatile supplement. Daily exercises, eating fish and vegetables at least 3 times a week, and abstaining from red meat and egg yolk is the healthy way to go, for children and adults alike.

Veggies Protect the Stomach

Those taking NSAID drugs like ibuprofen, and other anti-arthritis pain medications regularly can be victims of stomach irritation which could result in ulcers and bleeding complication. To prevent stomach ulceration, ingesting 8 to 10 ounces of vegetables a day can work wonders by protecting the stomach wall lining, according to a researcher at Sweden’s Uppsala University. However, nightshade veggies (potato, eggplant, peppers, paprika) are not good for those with arthritis. Veggies are very potent antioxidants and anti-cancer foods, which also boost our immune system to reduce our risk for all major illnesses, including Alzheimer’s.

Phyto-chemical brain food

If you want a healthy snack, one that keeps your brain sharp and reduces your risk for the development of Alzheimer’s, nothing beats crunchy celery, cucumber, carrot, broccoli, cauliflower, olives, bell peppers, and other veggies. Eating them uncooked preserve all the phyto-chemicals in them, like luteolin, which prevents brain inflammation, a common condition linked to ageing, chronic brain syndrome, multiple sclerosis, etc. So, to stay young, with a sharper mind, stay away from the high carbo snacks, including soft drinks, and savor the benefits from these crunchy veggies. Even your looks and your complexion will shine, with your favorite moisturizer, and without the use of glutathione or other expensive herbal products, which may even be dangerous after chronic use. Veggies are in, especially among teenagers. We, adults, should learn from the younger generation.

Laughter: A Healer

Living a healthy lifestyle includes laughter. The more we laugh in life, the healthier we are. Indeed laughter is “the best medicine.” Laughing increases our T-cells in the body which boost our immunity. Laughing also lowers the cortisol (stress hormone) level allowing us to minimize stress and its adverse effects on our system. It also blocks out bad emotions within us, giving us a better outlook and perspective in life. Even nothing is funny, laugh anyway, because the act of laughing in itself brings out all those benefits. And don’t worry if people think you are crazy and laugh at you. You are doing them a favor anyway, by helping them get healthier.

Medical advances

Instead of the cumbersome, uncomfortable diagnostic procedures now available for detecting lung cancer, the University of Texas researchers are developing a new lung cancer test that allows the use of “a simple mouth tissue sample, which compares the changes that takes place 95% of the time in both mouth and lung cells” among those individuals with lung cancer. This would be a fantastic progress in our fight against lung cancer and cancers in general.

A non-invasive “virtual biopsy” technology (using harmless electrical current to better detect skin and cervical cancer (and eliminate need for surgical biopsy) has been developed by an Australian scientist.

A new ultrasound, “which can catch tiny tumors earlier,” is being evaluated for clinical use. Catching any cancer in its early stage can lead to complete cure, among most cancers.

Progress in science, in every sphere of human endeavor, benefits mankind as a whole. We are indeed lucky to be living in this world of today, in spite of all its imperfections and problems, most of which are man-made. For world peace and prosperity, where there is no war, poverty and hunger, all we really need is love, tolerance, and respect for each other. And the best place to start is in our own home.

***

Philip S. Chua, MD, FACS, FPCS, Cardiac Surgeon Emeritus in Northwest Indiana and chairman of cardiac surgery from 1997 to 2010 at Cebu Doctors University Hospital, where he holds the title of Physician Emeritus in Surgery, is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the Philippine College of Surgeons, and the Denton A. Cooley Cardiovascular Surgical Society. He is the chairman of the Filipino United Network – USA, a 501(c)(3) humanitarian foundation in the United States. Email: scalpelpen@gmail.com