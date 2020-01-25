Intention or the amount? The real essence of giving

(Reading Time: 3 minutes)

I WAS coming home from LA to Manila during the first week of last December when something caught my attention and made me reflect.

It was one of my usual trips to the U.S. where I get to meet and talk to people I guide in the California area.

After checking in, I proceeded to the lounge to take a rest before boarding the plane. Inside the lounge, I couldn’t help but notice this lady who looked at everyone as if trying to get their attention somehow. I ignored and sat quietly, unmindful of the goings-on around me. I was busy doing something needed for my program at DZMM.

Then I proceeded to the gate and boarded the plane. While we were settling down and waiting for the rest of the passengers to board, I overheard the same lady brag about her numerous charities on the plane. Seated in business class, she enumerated to her seatmate the various foundations that receive her donations, the many children she sends to school and a handful of aspiring priests she supports in her hometown.

I shouldn’t be eavesdropping but her voice was so loud that it seemed that she was really doing it on purpose. I cannot pass judgment on her just based on her loudness but I guess she may be really doing her part in helping others. Based on what everyone was overhearing, it didn’t appear she had any political ambitions (I hope) at all.

But should we be very obvious about what we do or should the left hand know what the right hand does?

Helping others must come from the heart and not because you can have a tax deduction for it. Some may appear to have some foundation of sorts but it is just a prelude to another intention. Always keep in mind that the first intention is what really matters. Why do we help others then?

How can you be of help to others?

Lend a hand. Do more favors for those in need. An elderly woman may need someone to help her cross the street or climb a steep set of stairs. If a person at work may need physical help with what he or she is doing, offer to help out. It is not difficult to offer assistance to anyone.

Give anonymously and randomly. A homeless person may be cold out on the streets or starving. Instead of giving money, buy him a hot meal or give him a blanket. Secretly giving without the accolades matter a lot. They actually count the most.

Listen to people. A friend may feel sad so give him/her a call. A close buddy may be depressed over work or personal situations, have coffee with him/her. Simple things like letting them vent out are not negative. It helps them clear their emotions. Let them talk and rant. Then hold their hand or give them a hug. You may not have all the answers but assuring them you are ready to listen may be enough.

Standing up for what is right is also a form of helping. When you see someone being discriminated against, defend the person. Simple injustices can be addressed easily. Don’t just stand there, afraid to speak up for someone because you don’t want to be involved or hurt.

The new year is here. You make resolutions or promises to yourself that most of the time you break. Now try to be more of help to others to keep the positive energy going. Let us start the ball of positivity rolling.

It won’t hurt if you give. It won’t hurt if you speak out. It won’t hurt if you share a part of you with others.

Smile too. It makes the world a little brighter. Love, be kind, and spread the culture of giving.

* * *

Stargazer is a life coach, aura reader, psychic/clairvoyant, and lecturer on the paranormal. She uses the aura, energies & vibrations as focal points of her psychic readings. Using several techniques involving the psychological, spiritual, paranormal and her own experience of the intricacies of life, Stargazer makes one get in touch with his inner and understand life in a positive manner. Faith in God and belief in self is what Stargazer emphasizes on. Currently, Stargazer is a radio anchor of DZMM Teleradyo, the radio arm of ABS-CBN. Her show “Pinoy Vibes” has been airing every Sunday morning since Sept. 2007. She can be reached at stargazerphils@gmail.com. For more information, please visit http://stargazer.ph/.