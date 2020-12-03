Internationally known boxing champ Manny Pacquiao heads list of famous December birthday celebrants

FOR the merry month of December, internationally known boxing champ and Philippine senator Manny Pacquiao heads the list of prominent celebrities who will be celebrating their birthdays this month. The eight-division world champion boxing legend turns 42 on December 17.

Known by his monicker “PacMan,” Senator Pacquiao added to his list of accomplishments when he became the oldest welterweight boxing champion in history in a thrilling split decision victory over previously undefeated WBA titleholder Keith Thurman at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2019.

According to Wikipedia, Pacquiao is the only boxer to hold four world championships across four decades – 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, 2020s.

Prior to his current senatorial post, Pacquiao had been elected as Congress representative for the province of Sarangani, which is located at the southernmost tip of Mindanao island and is part of what is known as the Soccsksargen (South Cotabato-Cotabato-Sultan Kudarat-Sarangani-General Santos) region.

Other prominent personalities celebrating their birthdays in December are:

December 4: Former Miss Republic of the Philippines-USA winner Sarah Atienza Leong, pop rock singer-songwriter Yeng Constantino;

December 6: Philippine News Today vice president for operations/promotions Thelma Cruz;

December 7: GMA Network Inc. chairman/CEO Atty. Felipe Gozon, model/actor/TV host Derek Ramsay, Daly City medical assistant Susan Gonzales, San Jose jewel designer/manufacturer Josie Harris;

December 8: Filipina caregiver Aida Marinas;

December 9: Marina Seaside community leader Anita Lomboy;

December 10: Former Miss RP-USA World Eva Reyes;

December 11: Former Philippine Medical Society of Northern California president Dr. Carmelo Lim Roco;

December 12: Concert Queen Pops Fernandez, TV host/rap artist/actor/model Carlos Agassi, Hillsborough successful businesswoman Upeng Abad Sy;

December 13: Former senator and billionaire businessman Manny Villar;

December 15: Cupertino jetsetter Rema Zafrani Vasa;

December 16: Multi-awarded actress Gloria Romero, actress/politician Aiko Melendez, Health Professionals Inc. chief accountant Elvie Angeles, the late and original Queen of Philippine Movies Rosa del Rosario;

December 17: Former Miss United Nations International Anna Satorre, actor/comedian/recording artist Michael V (of the top-rated GMA Pinoy TV show “Bubble Gang”);

December 18: “The Gift” teleserye actress Mikee Quintos;

December 20: South San Francisco community leader the late Connie Belleza Gaspar;

December 21: Actress/TV host/endorser Valerie Concepcion, former Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim, former Mrs. Republic of the Philippines International and fashion model Marilen Bernardo;

December 23: Multi-awarded actress Lorna Tolentino, Statewide Realty real estate broker Marc Garvida;

December 27: Gilroy auto mechanic/shop owner Dar Rabonza;

December 28: Former Mrs. Republic of the Philippines Las Vegas and fashion designer Nina Alberto, former LBC treasurer Fely Ruiz;

December 29: San Ramon businesswoman Flora Enriquez;

December 30: Star Cinema talented actor and model Jake Cuenca (born in San Jose, California).

Happy Birthday to all December celebrants, and advance Happy Holidays to all Asian Journal readers!