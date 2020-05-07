Kapamilya, Kapuso stars express support for ABS-CBN after shutdown

CELEBRITIES from ABS-CBN Channel 2 (known as Kapamilya network) and its rival, GMA-7 (known as Kapuso network), expressed their support for the former as it shut down its broadcast after its broadcast license was not renewed by Congress before it went to recess.

Angel Locsin, Coco Martin, Lovi Poe, Maine Mendoza, Atom Araullo, Bea Binene, Gabbi Garcia, Janine Gutierrez, Julie Anne San Jose and Howie Severino were among the stars who expressed their thoughts via social media, according to an article in The Phiilippine Star.

Most sent their support for the network and the estimated 11,000 affected workers who are losing their jobs due to the shutdown.

Coco Martin, who revealed that he could not contain what he felt anymore, expressed his anger at the people responsible for the shutdown as thousands of people losing their source of livelihood. This, despite what he says, has been the network’s efforts to help Filipinos in times of crisis, including in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic where ABS-CBN has continued to entertain, share happiness and give hope to its viewers.

While saying that he may not have better knowledge of the country’s laws compared to those involved with the permit’s decision-making process, Martin lamented the fact that those involved did not seem to have taken a thorough look at the whole situation before deciding to leave thousands of families in the precipice of hunger.

Angel Locsin, meanwhile, was said to be crying non-stop after hearing that her home network signed off. Her fiancé, film producer Neil Arce, said in an Instagram post that it “breaks his heart to see her (Angel) like this.”

Although the actress had not renewed her contract with the network as she and Arce decided to concentrate on their wedding preparations, it was heartbreaking for Angel, according to Arce, “because she knows that 11,000 people lost their jobs.”

“May 5, 2020. Araw na hindi malilimutan. Isang mahigpit na akap sa mga mahal ko sa ABS-CBN. Mahigit 11,000 ang hindi makakatulog ngayong gabi,” Aquino said in an Instagram post.

In another post, Locsin questioned the decision and also expressed her gratitude to the network.

“Para sa kapwa. Sa panahon na kailangan ng hanap buhay ng mga tao. Let’s be considerate and ask ourselves kung makakatulong ba ang mga desisyon natin sa lalo na sa panahong ito. To ABS-CBN, isang karangalan po na nagging bahagi at nakasama ko po kayo, Mahal ko kayo,” Angel said, while ending the post with the hashtags #MalayangPamamahayag and #NoToABSCBNShutdown,

Here is hoping that this is just a temporary glitch. When Congress resumes its sessions, they should prioritize and tackle the issuance of a new broadcast license for ABS-CBN.

It seems that the extended community quarantine (ECQ) has given the opportunity for people to immerse themselves in projects that have revealed their other talents.

Case in point: Ai Ai de las Alas has rekindled her love of baking.

According to the column of my good friend Ricky Lo in The Philippine Star, Ai Ai’s baked goodies (breads and pastries) have become popular that her showbiz friends have started ordering by the boxes. Her most popular product seems to be ube pan de sal.

It is actually her hubby’s fondness for the purple yam flavored pan de sal plus the long wait for bread delivery during the early days of ECQ that gave way to the Comedy Queen practicing her culinary skills. She had taken up a course in culinary arts years ago.

Of course, Ai Ai got so into the task of bread-making that before she knew it she had baked more than enough for her family that she would donate some to front-liners working near their place. Lo and behold, a new enterprise was born as word spread about her products and orders from people started pouring in.

This has kept Ai Ai busy during the quarantine.

“I’m working at home at maganda naman ang kita,” Ai Ai was quoted as saying. “I produce more than 500 pieces per day and adding more kasi padami nang padami ang order. Kaya habang nasa lockdown, very busy ako at walang time ma-bored.”

Good for you, Ai Ai. Best wishes on your new venture!