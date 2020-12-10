Kim Chiu remains a Star Magic talent

KAPAMILYA actress Kim Chiu recently renewed her exclusive Star Magic contract with ABS-CBN which keeps her in the network which the actress has credited for her successes in life.

In a video Kim posted, as reported by The Philippine Star, Kim screamed, “I’m so very happy! Sums up my emotions today! SALAMAT ABSCBN! Sasamahan ko kayo sa hirap man o sa ginhawa isang pamilya tayo! Walang iwanan! Maghahatid ng liwanag at ligaya.”

“Proud Kapamilya. Always a Kapamilya and still a Kapamilya,” the actress added.

Her decision to renew her contract with the network, according to Kim in a virtual press conference, stems from her deep gratitude to ABS-CBN for everything that the network has done to help her succeed in life. That includes having had the ability to build a house for her family and helping send her siblings to school.

“Ngayon lang ako naluha. Siguro kasi ang daming nangyari, ang daming mga open doors and do’n ako nasubok, but I still chose to be a Kapamilya. Siyemre noong lockdown nasa bahay lang tayo, and na-realize ko ‘yung bahay ko galing sa ABS-CBN,” Kim was quoted as saying. ‘Yung mga kapatid ko okay naman sila, tapos na sila nang pag-aaral and it’s all because of ABS-CBN.”

* * *

The controversy surrounding Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto does not simply want to die down.

And recent posts between the two won’t help, according to PEP.ph.

Recently, Barretto posted in Instagram, “Tara? @andersongeraldjr [black heart and Japanese temple gate emojis].”

Anderson answered after a few hours in a repost of the actress’ Instagram Story with, “Tara…”

Online observers who have been on Gerald and Julia’s case since rumors of a romance between the two popped up after they paired up in the movie “Between Maybes.”

During that time, Julia was said to be in a relationship with actor Garcia, while Gerald had a girlfriend in the person of Bea Alonzo.

Towards the middle of 2019, talk of a Julia-Joshua breakup started surfacing, which was not confirmed nor denied by the two.

After a couple of months, a post from Bea Alonzo that touched on betrayal set of a firestorm that was followed by paparazzi shots of Gerald and Julia walking together in a parking lot after they attended the birthday celebration of mutual friend and actor Rayver Cruz.

Gerald and Bea later broke up, with the actress stating in interviews that Gerald just suddenly stopped talking to her (at that time, “ghosting” became a trending term). Alonzo also claimed that they had no formal breakup.

Barretto was accused as the third party who caused the Gerald-Bea split, although both Julia and Gerald have repeatedly denied that there is anything going on between them.

It is not the first time that Barretto and Anderson have posted on social media that showed support for each other.

The actress re-posted on her Instagram Story the logo of Gerald’s resort in Botolan, Zambales and tagged the actor, although she deleted that post a few hours later. Earlier, Anderson had announced on Instagram the opening of the place, Hayati Prive Resort.

Only time will tell what the truth is… in the meantime, many observers are firm in their belief that the two have a relationship and are not about to let go of the circumstances that led to the alleged involvement.