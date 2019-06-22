LA Fil-Ams’ sparkling fellowship with Gov. Hermilando “Dodong” Mandanas

BATANGAS Governor Hermilando “Dodong” Mandanas came swathed in a summer coat of understated elegance and a miscellaneous smile. No blush, no bluster, no braggadocio — only a beguiling mixture of dignity and daring replying to media questions in a sanctuary of calm almost sacrosanct values. He was extremely polite with an old school elan and a brilliant stateman’s mind — the best instrument for charming the media.

Politicians (including governors) are not supposed to like journalists. We’re perceived as speed bumps in their otherwise smooth ground, thought of as flawless individuals. Objectivity is akin to the Holy Grail.

It started as a press conference where the LA media stopped, watched and stayed. But the conspiracy was just one good story in spite of the “exciting” off-the-cuff tete-a-tete because he listened attentively as he received praises, demands, felicitations, and even petitions.

His handshake inspires like an anointing touch and the photo bordered on the star effect, especially among the newshen and civic leaders who were also present.

Bonded by strength in number and locked with dedication to their respective papers, the press conference flourished into more of just a fun get together — we discussed surviving in spite of the cybercrime law, current events back home and who were making waves. It created a grand feeling of togetherness — no reporter is better than all of us combined.

There were questions on foreign relations, the state of politics back home and on questions of deniability.

He took the trick, perhaps obtuse question: “Sir, have you ever lied to the press?”

It was smoothly parried in a tremendous surge of brilliance, as the crowd tittered. It was easy for the presscon to flourish into fellowship. There were no hootings or hollerings in spite of the “exciting” off-the-cuff eloquence that leaned in sobering truths, which resonated into a cycle of predictable quasi argument. Points were made brilliantly, prompting media coordinator Adrian Lecaros to say, “There you are, as seen and told.”

In his exchange of banter with the media, he spoke simply but insightfully.

“Truthfulness” is worth something but credibility is everything. “Power does not corrupt: It is the abuse of power.”

In the succeeding three nights, the governor was feted with celebrations befitting a rockstar by Fil-Am community leaders.

***

