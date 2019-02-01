Life-affirming living coral coats PACCAL’s 2019 Int’l Women’s History Month Gala & Awards Night

AS essential elements of an actively functioning non-profit organization, voluntarism and social involvement are fundamentally considered cornerstones which connect charitable and compassionate concerns that strengthen the motivation and focus of such group — virtues that effectually impact the services delivered to the community.

The Pan American Concerned Citizens Action League, Inc. (PACCAL), a non-profit 501 (C3) Jersey City-based socio-civic organization, has successfully brought to the fore a voluminous amount of distinctively valuable results that remarkably benefited the community for nearly 27 years since its inception in 1992.

Aside from efficaciously focusing on its philosophical mission and vision to achieve its multi-purposeful objectives, PACCAL has constantly been into recognizing the unparalleled accomplishments of hard-working men and women in various fields of endeavor. Every year PACCAL conscientiously observes two significant events as part of its fundraising projects: the observance of the International Women’s History Month in March and the Founding Anniversary Gala in October.

And speaking of the 2019 Women’s History Month (WHM) celebration, PACCAL came up with a roster of women that excelled in their respective field while simultaneously serving the community and being paragons of inspiration to the community and the young generation.

Just recently, PACCAL tendered an intimate orientation session over lunch for the official awardees to meet and be familiar with each other. Details of the awarding procedures were openly discussed after which individual introduction of awardees interestingly ensued.

Come Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Ramada Plaza Hotel (160 Frontage Road, Newark, New Jersey 07114) seventeen (17) professionally successful females who made it to the roster as “Women Achievers” and a sole recipient of the most coveted “Influential Woman of the Year” title are slated to be distinctively honored with a dinner dance gala and pompous awarding ceremony.

This year’s notable community figures that are selfless, empowering, and inspirational who are indubitably deserving to be in the circle of Women Achievers are: Janette Alberto (Excellence in Nursing Management), Jeanette Marco (Excellence in Social Media & Events), Shirley Capaldo (Excellence in Organizing Community Events and Fashion), Mita Quiogue (Excellence as Licensed Medical Aesthetician), Lirazen Rose (Excellence in Performing Arts), Vanny Tousignant (Excellence as an International Fashion Advocate), Dr. Marilyn Umali-Dizon (Excellence in Physical Therapy), Maita Lochart (Excellence in the Field of Media & Broadcast), and Demi H. Kondracki (Excellence in Nursing Profession).

Furthermore, the list also included Analia Farfan (Excellence in International Classic Dance Advocacy), Joy Mendoza (Excellence in Entrepreneurship), Karlene Grace P. Binuya (Excellence in Teaching Profession), Benilda Ramos (Excellence in Healthcare Service), Maricar Taiño (Excellence in Community Voluntarism), Radharani Martinez (Excellence in Mainstream Performance), Imogene Raypon (Excellence in Beauty Enhancement), and Jerrilyn Calong (Senior Citizen of the Year).

Meanwhile, the utmost sought-after Most Influential Woman award goes to the indefatigable medical practitioner and active community leader (and also a well- known soprano), Dr. Francia De Vera, herself a former PACCAL awardee, too.

To hand out the specially designed trophies to the awardees are Honorary Chairpersons: Nieva Quezon Burdick, Mark Anthony F. Alvarez, and Maria Pilar Monje, all former PACCAL awardees, as well.

As in the past, the level of prestige and elegance of the traditional WHM awarding ceremony has unswervingly raised the bar… with the presence of dashing and trained ramp male mannequins who will add glitz and class to the event by escorting female awardees.

The 2019 WHM event is Rolly Javier’s maiden project as PACCAL’s newly sworn-in PACCAL President (2019-2021) with Ramona S. Gapasin and Rose P. Javier as co-chairs and presidential advisers.

World-class talents Radharani Martinez (more popularly known as Radha Em, a former contestant of NBC’s The Voice), upcoming singer-songwriter cum pianist Lirazen Rose, and international prima ballerina & Tango champion Analia Farfan, are lined-up to provide entertainment while simultaneously showcasing their innately distinctive talents that made them catapult to this year’s WHM roster.

As if the exceptionally conceptualized awarding ceremony isn’t enough to bolster the awardees’ self-worth, the honorees will render a specially composed song “Women of the World,” (an upbeat celebratory composition dedicated to all women movers and shakers as penned by Rosemarie Parreño and assisted by Dr. Ime Cruz-Banting) which will surely highlight the ceremonious rites. It will be recalled that the said masterpiece proudly debuted and was overwhelmingly received during last year’s Women’s History Month commemoration.

As a measure of promoting the natural splendor of the deep seas, the 2019 WHM adopts the bright shade of living coral as the official color motif, the color of the year as dictated by Pantone (a US corporation best known for being an authority in colors). Living coral, Code: Pantone 16-1546 is a warm, peachy orange tone with a life-affirming golden undertone.

The 2019 WHM event is to be emceed by PACCAL’s resident hosts Allah Arcanghel, a most in-demand lady emcee, and veteran radio announcer Fiorello Salvo. By and large, men should earmark this worth attending occasion… to witness how women are set to conquer the room and supremely rule the scene… even just for that night!

For comments and suggestions, please email to: gemini0646@yahoo.com.