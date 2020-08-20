LizQuen still with Kapamilya network

TALENT manager and television host Ogie Diaz confirmed recently that the pairing of Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, popularly known as LizQuen, have received offers from other TV networks and movie outfits.

However, he also said that the Kapamilya network has no plans of letting the popular loveteam go anywhere, according to a story in The Philippine Star.

“Actually, ang LizQuen ay isa sa mga hindi binibitawan ng ABS-CBN. As per Tita Cory Vidanes, nung nakausap ko, gumagawa naman daw sila ng paraan kung paano maitatawid ‘yung mga love teams na pinoprotektahan nila at sine-secure talaga nila. Alam naman natin ang KathNiel, nandiyan yan. Ang LizQuen andyan din,” Diaz was quoted as saying.

While staying with the Kapamilya network remains a priority, Diaz said that having offers from the other networks and movie outfits is a good problem for his wards.

“GMA expressed their interest. TV5 also and ‘yung Viva. Nagbigay sila ng kanilang interes. This is a good problem for us pero siyempre priority muna namin ang ABS-CBN,” Diaz said via his YouTube channel.

“Kapag wala talagang maibigay na ang ABS-CBN at in-allow naman silang lumipad sa ibang bakuran, doon pa lang kami magko-consider. Pero at least napakagandang problema nito para sa amin. Actually, hindi ito problema. Isang ano lang ito, isipin,” he added.

The same story also revealed that the pairing will team up with director Cathy Garcia-Molina for a movie under the Star Cinema banner.

“One time last week, merong pinitch sa aming movie si Inang Olive (Lamasan) sa Star Cinema. Excited ‘yung dalawa na gawin yung movie provided kailangan mag-flatten ‘yung curve ng pandemya,” Diaz said.

The tandem of Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil was last seen on TV via the series “Make It With You,” while the last movie the tandem starred in directed by Molina was 2017’s “My Ex and Whys.”

* * *

Lani Mercado-Revilla, wife of Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., revealed in a recent Facebook post that her husband has been rushed to the hospital as he has developed pneumonia due to COVID-19, according to The Philippine Star.

In her post, Mercado-Revilla said, “Father God pls help my husband. He is being rushed to the hospital. His latest X-ray shows that he has developed pneumonia and isolation in a regular facility is no longer ideal. Hospital care badly needed. Father we lift him up to you. [prayer emojis].”

It was on August 10 that the actor revealed he had tested positive for coronavirus. He also said that his wife and kids had all tested negative for COVID-19.

* * *

Former actress Chin Chin Guiterrez is now a full-pledged Carmelite nun. This was revealed by veteran showbiz writer Lolit Solis, according to The Philippine Star.

In her Instagram account, Solis said, “Ang gandang balita na ngayon ay isa ng full pledged Carmellite nun si ChinChin Gutierrez. Magandang balita dahil mula sa glittering world ng showbiz heto si Chinchin Gutierrez isang mahusay na actress pero mas pinili ang spiritual growth. Nuon pa balita na pumasok si Chinchin sa kumbento, isang malaking hakbang papunta sa sisterhood at heto ngayon, isa ng madre ng Carmellite mission. Isang mahusay na artista na mas pinili ang maging madre upang masilbihan ang spiritual needs ng tao.

Pray for us Sister Chinchin, iyan ang kailangan natin ngayon, ang dasal ng mga tulad mo.

Pray for us. #clasiclolita #takeitperminutemeganun #73naako.”

As an actress, Chin Chin was known for her roles in movies like “Maalala Mo Kaya: The Movie,” Jose Rizal,” “Mula Noon Hanggang Ngayon Ipaglaban Mo: The Movie” and “Sa Aking Mga Kamay.” She retired from making movies in 2010.

Chin Chin is also known as an environmentalist, having been founding chair and president of Alaga LAHAT, which is a member of the Eco-Waste Coalition. She also is a founding member and office of Mother Earth Foundation and starred in an ad for PETA Asia-Pacific.