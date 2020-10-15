Marco Gumabao talks about maintaining his sanity and career moves

HE is certainly one of the hunkiest and good-looking actors around. But actor Marco Gumabao, whose physique has been showcased in movies would like to be known for more than his body. In an interview with my good friend Ricky Lo of The Philippine Star, Marco, who is the face (and body) of Philippine clothing brand Bench, shared his thoughts on how he keeps his sanity amid the pandemic and his career aspirations.

“I guess that like everybody else, my biggest fear during this pandemic, of course, is if my family tests positive for COVID. That’s why as much as possible I try to stay at home so none of us can bring home any virus. My family’s health is my main priority right now,” Marco was quoted as saying in the interview when asked about his biggest fear during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Marco, keeping fit is the best defense against the virus, aside from following the guidelines prescribed by authorities which includes social distancing, wearing a face mask and face shield, and washing hands with soap and water.

“I try to work out as much as possible even if I’m just at home. But the most important thing is to strengthen your spirituality and mental health. I make it a point to read a few chapters from the Bible or play praise and worship songs to keep me sane. I’m at home with my mom and younger sister and some house helpers,” he revealed.

Career-wise, Marco believes in giving his all in everything he does by reminding himself that he can do better. He also wants to be recognized for his acting someday.

“I wanna be recognized someday as the best actor, any award would be great. Sa life naman, siempre marami pa ‘yan, marami pa ko kakaining bigas. Kulang na lang siguro is love life, hahaha!!!” he said, with a chuckle.

He is happy he took a leap of faith back in 2018 by transferring to Viva, and hopes that things will continue to move his way.

He dismisses talk about him being nothing but a good-looking actor in the industry.

“I let my work do the talking. It’s easy for people to say, ‘Pogi lang yan pero walang talent.’ Ako naman I don’t have anything against them, kaya I let my projects do the talking. I’m open also to constructive criticism, di ako nalulungkot o na-aapektuhan sa ganun. I can offer a lot more, not just my looks,” he explained, while adding that he is proud of all the projects he has done in his nine years in showbusiness.

The son of actor Dennis Roldan also does not let the compliments get to his head, particularly when he is put in the top ten lists of best-looking actors today.

“Well, I honestly don’t see myself as drop-dead good-looking. I don’t let it get to my head, kasi siempre dapat lagi tayong humble at meron diyan na ibang tao who looks better than you… But I must say it has its pros and cons. Pero I don’t really think about it too much,” he mused.

Although currently single (and not ready to mingle, he said), he is happy and in a good place.

“I can say now that my heart is happy. And it hasn’t been this happy in such a long time. As of now, I’m just cherishing each moment and enjoying it. Masarap na feeling na inspired ka, at may nakukuhanan ka ng inspirasyon.”

Bea Alonzo recently answered fans’ questions in a recent question-and-answer on her YouTube channel in an article in The Philippine Star.

Asked if she would get back with former boyfriend Gerald Anderson, her reply was, “No. Never again.”

With regard to her relationship status, Bea answered: “Okay naman siya, nag-e-entertain siya. Nagde-date siya. Open siya maging masaya.”

As for qualities she is looking for in a guy, Bea said, “A guy who’s madly in love with me.”

Bea also revealed to a fan what she learned from her last relationship: “That I am stronger than I think. That I am resilient and that I can survive anything in life. And that I am worthy.”

As for moving on from a failed relationship, Bea has this to offer.

“Just do. It won’t come instantly. It won’t be easy but you just have to take it one day at a time and just acknowledge your feelings. If you’re still not okay, if you have not forgiven the person who hurt you, it’s okay because that day will come. Just trust the process. Kasi sometimes, we get caught up in a situation where parang feeling mo it’s so painful, parang hindi mo kaya and so you go back to stage one,” she suggested.

“Personally, ‘yun ‘yung nangyari. Parang I didn’t trust myself that I could do it and na-realize ko na kung in-acknowledge ko ‘yung feeling na vulnerable ako, that I need help from friends and family, baka mas nalagpasan ko siya earlier. Baka na-discount ko ‘yung masasakit na yugto ng buhay ko. But of course, I had to learn the hard way. But kung maiiwasan naman, sana maiwasan,” she added.