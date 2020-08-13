Maricel Soriano is happy to help fellow actors

AWARD-WINNING actress Maricel Soriano revealed in a recent interview with The Philippine Star that she is happy to help her younger co-stars and fellow actors who seek her opinion.

“It’s a good feeling when they ask for (my opinion about or seek my) help in approaching (let’s say) this (scene),” she was quoted as saying in the article. “Kapag nagtanong, sasagutin ko talaga at tutulungan ko talaga. Kung di ako tinatanong, NR din ako. No reaction. Pero kapag tinanong ako, ibibigay ko talaga ang sagot, I won’t get tired of teaching them. I’m happy when I help them.”

Maricel shared that she is their “nanay sa industriya,” which thrills the actress. “Kinikilig nga ako,” she added.

Maricel is currently shooting for the teleserye “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” which is set to premiere on August 17 at the Kapamilya Channel and stream on Kapamilya Online Live. She co-stars with Jodi Sta. Maria, Iza Calzado ang Sam Milby.

“I’m Jodi’s mom as well as Iza’s on set,” Maricel shared as she gave everyone a glimpse of her working relationship with Jodi and Iza Calzado (as Ellice), as well as Sam Milby (Gabriel), all leads of the teleserye.

Maricel added: “Parang ganun din yung story. Their characters are friends. Tapos magkakampi, magkaibigan hanggang sa pareho silang dalawa na nag-aagawan sa lahat ng bagay, sa pagmamahal, sa atensyon, sa lahat ng bagay nag-aagawan sila (Marissa and Ellice have each other’s back and later on will fight over things, love and people’s attention. They have become rivals.) Jodi’s character is the daughter of my character. But that doesn’t diminish my (character’s) love for Iza’s. Mahal ko si Iza (Ellice) kasi inaalagaan ko siya sa storya.”

The actress has nothing but praises for her co-stars, too.

“They are very punctual and professional and they are very good at what they do,” said Maricel of Jodi, Iza and Sam. “Ang gagaling nung dalawang babae at hindi nagpapatalo si Sam. That’s why I’m very happy.”

The three Kapamilya stars, in turn, have nothing but only good words for Maricel, who shares acting tips with them or gives them a quick masterclass, if one may put it, off-cam.

When asked if there are still roles that she would like to tackle, the actress replied, “Let us put it this way: Kung meron akong matanggap na script na nagustuhan ko at ginawa ko (if I receive a script, then I like it and I will take on the role), that will be it, yun pa siguro ang mga gusto ko pang gawin (that role or those roles are the ones I see myself playing), na may relevance.”

* * *

A GMA TV show, “Descendants of the Sun,” earned a nod at the upcoming 15th Seoul International Drama Awards, it was revealed in a PEP.ph article recently.

The series, which stars Dingdong Dantes and Jennylyn Mercado, is a remake of a popular Korean drama series. It was one of three chosen to receive the Most Popular Foreign Drama Award, along with Sky Atlantic and HBO’s “The New Pope” and TNT’s “Snowpiercer.”

ABS-CBN, meanwhile, earned a nomination in the Serial Drama category for its crime drama series, “Sino Ang May Sala?” (also known by the title Mea Culpa). The series stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Bela Padilla, along with Tony Labrusca, Ketchup Eusebio, Ivana Alawi and Kit Thompson.

Padilla also earned a nomination for the Best Actress category for “Sino Ang May Sala?”

The 15th Seoul International Drama Awards is slated to be held in September of this year in South Korea without a live audience, and in accordance with safety and health protocols, according to the same article.

* * *

Actor Daniel Padilla kept his cool in the face of a very minor car accident, it was reported recently.

According to the Inquirer story, Padilla alighted his car to check after a tricycle driver accidentally bumped his vehicle and listened calmly to the driver’s explanation.

What surprised the tricycle driver was when the actor gave him money as he was fully expecting to be the one to be shelling out money.

It was also reported that Padilla told spectators to observe social distancing at the time of the incident. The actor, the report added, was also game to take pictures with people at the scene.

The actor’s act of kindness, which was noted in video post, has garnered many likes, reactions and shares, and became a trending topic on Twitter.

Karla Estrada, who is Daniel Padilla’s mom, assured everyone that her son is okay via Twitter.

“Guys ok [si] DJ. Kaunting gasgas Lang sa sasakyan. At syempre everybody happy! No Problem! Tuloy ang buhay! (Guys, DJ is ok. His car has minor scratches, but of course, everybody’s happy. No problem! Life goes on.),” Estrada said.