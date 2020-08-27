Matinee idol Miguel Tanfelix of GMA-7 heads September celebrity birthday celebrants

ONE of the youngest and talented actors in the Philippine entertainment world, Miguel Tanfelix of GMA Kapuso Channel 7, heads the roster of birthday celebrants for the month of September. Miguel will turn 22 years old on Monday, September 21.

Tanfelix tasted celebrity life early as he was deemed First Prince in 2004’s StarStruck Kids. The actor/dancer/singer/TV host/model is currently the newest ambassador of H&M streetwear collection in the Philippines.

The 21-year-old is known for his roles in Mulawin, Niño, Once Upon A Kiss, Wish I May, Mulawin versus Ravena, Kambal Karibal and Sahaya; he is also a co-host for All-Out Sunday.

Other celebrities who will be celebrating their birthdays this month are:

September 1: Singer-actor Ariel Rivera, who can be seen on TV at Kapuso Channel 7;

Myrna Diaz Cabrera, a senior tax specialist at the Fremont Group in San Francisco; former Batangueños of Northern California leader Rudy Manalo, former Mutya ng Pilipinas winner (1975), former Fiesta Filipina executive and LBC president Isidro (Sid) Protacio;

September 3: Senator Grace Poe-Llamanzares, recording artist Nonoy Zuñiga;

September 5: Singer-songwriter Arnel Pineda;

September 8: Hillsborough fashionable society matron Virgie Corpuz Gualberto, Certified Public Accountant Connie Protacio;

September 9: Actor JM de Guzman;

September 10: Former Miss RP-USA winner and singer Fatima (Helga) Yusuf;

September 11: Former San Mateo Democratic Club president Dorie Cachuela Paniza, Costway Products business associate Jonathan Tan;

September 14: Actor/TV host Edu Manzano, Kapamilya teleserye actor Patrick Garcia;

September 15: Former Miss RP-USA winner Patricia Torres of Hayward, the late multi-awarded movie director Wendel Rama;

September 16: San Francisco community leader Violet Orence;

September 20: Kapamilya teleserye actress Erich Gonzales;

September 22: Handsome actor Jericho Rosales, former Pilipinas Got Talent winner Marcelito Pomoy;

September 23: Philippine Delicacies owner Lina Quiambao, Daly City well-loved political and community leader Lina Mesina Susbilla;

September 25: Computer expert and analyst Jun Jun Villar;

September 27: Entertainment host and TV commercial announcer Dave Rodriguez;

September 29: Entertainment producer Frank Sityar, veteran actress Miriam Jurado of Larry Santiago Movie Productions who now resides in Las Vegas.

To all birthday celebrants, Happy Birthday!