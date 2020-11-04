Melting pot or salad bowl?

The case for assimilation

“Immigration without assimilation is nothing more than invasion.”

Without assimilation by every immigrant to its adoptive country through the generations, no nation can retain the structural integrity of the foundational values that created it in the first place. That nation’s collapse is not a matter of “if” but “when.”

More simply put: Immigration without assimilation is nothing more than invasion.

Two opposing forces on the issue of immigration have been aligning for decades now.

There could only be one of two ways. You are either for or against it.

It was too hot to handle for previous administrations. There has been conscious non-enforcement of the laws in the books. In retrospect, it appears to have been a long-term sinister agenda of seeding future electorate for one particular party. America has placed this divisive issue of immigration far too long in the back burner.

Unchecked illegal immigration has reached critical mass and the time came in 2016 to confront this issue head on.

It is true what they say. Stupid is as stupid does. Stupidity is doing the same thing again and again and expecting a different result.

Donald J. Trump has yanked the issue of illegal immigration front and center. Anyone applying for the post of top dog must deal with the issue of immigration. It seems that President Trump has tapped into an angry pulsating nerve of a HUGE swath of the American population.

To the absolute dismay of both the Republican and Democratic parties, Trump’s message sent shock waves and is still resonating. He has morphed as the microphone for many Americans who have no voice and who are plainly sick and tired of political correctness spewed and enforced by the liestream media in the last few decades.

It can no longer be business as usual for globalists and the elite of the New World Order who care not a whit about the welfare of the middle class of any country. Who are these elites? These are the attendees of Davos and Bilderberg powwows: Rockefeller, Rothschild, Gates, Soros and every billionaire who claim to be world citizens and has the gall and the supreme hubris to play GOD and reshape the world.

Since 2016, there is a growing pushback on this globalist movement that has been going on for the last 50 years. The ever-growing national popular movements in a number of countries go against the credo of the wealthy elites who are opposed to the idea of nation states and patriotism and therefore, the dissolution of borders and the manipulated influx of refugees under the guise of false charity.

There are only 6 companies that control American media. Let us not kid ourselves.

Media’s main purpose is no longer to just earn a profit. It has become a powerful propaganda tool for those who own it to protect their power over varied interests and maintain or enlarge their self interests on a global scale. It is the craving for power and influence that moves them.

There seems to be seething cold anger among the greater bulk of the population.

Something tectonic is afoot and is gaining intensity over the last four years. Love for country is welling up among those who are not part of the hypocritical elite who made their fortunes off the back of the unwashed.

Major unpredictable shifts will take place. Professional life-long politicians who have made it their life’s work to keep running for office and serve the interests of those who bankroll their runs may be in for a rude awakening. Very few politicians retire middle class. Many have become millionaires peddling their office to the highest bidders.

It seems that the massive rallies and the organically organized boat and vehicle parades in many states over the past few months seem to indicate that American society is beginning to morph from a disparate mosaic that is melding into a patriotic whole, a melting pot of steaming soup.

OH LORD! FINALLY. We just needed a catalyst. There is a growing common purpose that unites America these days. There is something going on that is responding to the real threats to the unity and structural integrity of this great country. It tmay be a TRUE fear of creeping socialism or, horror of horrors, communism, that is moving people to become loud with their opposition.

The silent majority has become unsilent. Big tech has become impotent. Above all, there is joy and optimism rooted in LOVE for GOD, family and THIS amazing country welling up and spreading among more than half of American society. Whatever is happening is super spreading better, deeper and faster than that infernal virus that affected more than 180 nations. Payback time has come.

After streamlining the system and enforcing the laws already in the books, immigration should be based to a great degree, on MERITOCRACY. Come here to live and work and raise your family because you love the country and you have something positive, great or small, that you can put on the table.

Immigration must continue as a tightly controlled, highly regulated way of attracting people, possibly the best, brightest and most loving people from around the world. More importantly, immigration must attract ONLY those whose hearts are right and with the ability and willingness to assimilate and become part of America.

The founding fathers envisioned America in 1776 clearly.

E pluribus Unum. Out of many, ONE.

* * *

* * *

Nota Bene: Monette Adeva Maglaya is SVP of Asian Journal Publications, Inc. To send comments, e-mail monette.maglaya@asianjournalinc.com