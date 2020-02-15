Not settling for less

(Reading Time: < 1 minute

DARE greatly! In other words, don’t settle for mediocrity. Run the extra miles! Aim high! Dream big!

These words are true when it comes to careers and professions. But it is also true when trying to live a virtuous life.

God continually calls us to moral excellence and integrity, especially nowadays, when it’s hard to see the truth in society.

For we’re living in an era of fake news, distorted facts, twisted values, and compromised principles for the sake of self-aggrandizement or personal agenda.

It’s what Jesus reminds us in this Sunday’s Gospel. He told his disciples: “I tell you, unless your righteousness surpasses that of the scribes and Pharisees, you will not enter the kingdom of heaven.”

Daring greatly means leading a life of authenticity and courage, and entering horizons of honor and sacrifice where few people dare to go. It’s trusting not merely in human power but also in God’s power.

It’s building the reign of God in our lives—fulfilling the law of Christ in all aspects of life, including business and politics, which is a law of love, mercy, forgiveness, self-sacrifice, honesty, and service.

Daring greatly means not having a “small mind”—rigid and arrogant in one’s thinking and not being open to dialogue and possibilities. It’s being able to enter into difficult conversations to resolve issues in life, be it in marriage, community life, business, or government.

So friends, dare greatly! Don’t settle for less!

Blessings!

* * *

Fr. Rodel “Odey” Balagtas is the pastor of Incarnation Church in Glendale, California.