On being a ‘rock’ like Peter

“AND I say to you that you are Peter, and upon this rock, I will build my church, and the gates of Hades will not prevail over it. I will give you the keys of the Kingdom; whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven,”Jesus told Peter after the latter professed that Jesus is the Messiah, the Son of the living God. (Matthew 16:13-20)

Now, this must have been overwhelming for Peter to hear Jesus give him this tremendous responsibility. After all, Peter knew very well that he didn’t qualify for this crucial position among the disciples—he who was weak to trust him to walk on water as he did? He knew that his fears, insecurities, and this heavy responsibility could drown him to death.

But Jesus saw something remarkable in Peter that he was willing to entrust him the keys of the Kingdom. Peter knew the truth about Jesus. Jesus is not John the Baptist or Elijah, whom the Jews believed would return from the dead. He is the Son of the Living God, the Lord of Life, who promises to energize and inspire us with his life-giving Words and Sacraments. He is the Lord of Life who would grant eternal life to all people after their earthly life, as long as they believe in him and follow his path of love, mercy, forgiveness, sacrifice, and service.

Jesus knew that Peter would be humble to accept his weaknesses and turn to the Living God for wisdom and strength. He’ll lead the disciples and God’s people by relying not only on his talents and efforts but also on God’s power through his Spirit alive in the world.

In one way or another, we can all relate to Peter. Many of us face heavy responsibilities of leading a family, a community, a church, a city, a country, and even one’s self in these trying times of pandemic.

Parents and teachers must work hard together now to educate their children through remote learning.

Heads of companies have to deal with cutbacks and keeping jobs. Civic and government leaders continue to manage the health crisis and prevent more cases of COVID-19. And each of us has to lead one’s life by being healthy in body and mind, and by adhering to all the medical experts’ requirements to protect one’s self and others from being infected with the coronavirus.

In all of these challenges, we must turn to our faith in Jesus Christ, the Son of the Living God. No matter what assumptions we hear about God’s designs regarding this pandemic, we must not lose sight of the fact that Jesus is calling us to trust in him. Every day for us must be a profession of faith in Jesus, the Lord of Life.

Let each of us be a “rock” for our loved ones and friends—solid in the faith, unyielding to fears and discouragements, patient, and filled with hope for the world and the church. No responsibility is heavy for us as long as we know that he promises to grant us his graces of wisdom and strength. Amen!

Fr. Rodel “Odey” Balagtas is the pastor of Incarnation Church in Glendale, California.