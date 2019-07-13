On being connected to God in a digital era 

“I Am the vine, you are the branches. Whoever remains in me and I in him will bear much fruit, because without me you can do nothing.” (John 15:5)

Jesus’ image of the intimate connection between the vine and the branches speaks of his earnest desire to be in union with us. It’s the same message that he tells us when he refers to himself as the Good Shepherd who cares for all his sheep and seeks out those who are lost. Just as he and the Father are one, he wants us to be united with him at all times.

The way to be united with Jesus is through a life of prayer and contemplation. Only through prayer and mindfulness of his presence and commandments can we grow in an intimate relationship with him.

This is not easy to do because of the many distractions we have in the world and within ourselves, especially in this era of social media. It’s hard for us to maintain a discipline of prayer when we are constantly on our cell phones looking at Facebook or Instagram and checking on messages and emails. Even in the church, we find people’s head bowed down not in prayer but in constantly being wired to the digital world.

To be constantly connected to God, I suggest these tasks and attitudes:

First, choose the best time to pray during the day when you are less distracted and stick with it. It can be in the early morning when everyone in the household is still asleep. Don’t let your mind wired up right away to the digital world with your cell phone. Sit quietly to feel the Spirit of Jesus. Allow His Spirit to appease your mind and relax your body. Do this exercise for fifteen minutes or more. Then read something spiritual or your favorite devotion. Doing this exercise without first reaching out to your phone would grant you a more prayerful spirit throughout the day.

Second, keep in mind the vision of Jesus for the Kingdom throughout the day—his vision of love, peace, and justice. Stay close to it and do whatever you can in your personal life to live it concretely. It can be simple as putting a smile on your face as you meet people at work or school. It can be big and noble as organizing a fundraiser for needy children. And it can merely be being more present to your children and participating in their activities so they can feel your love and support.

Third, keep being anchored to your faith in God at all times, especially in periods of hardships and sorrows. Don’t be discouraged or impatient with yourself. Stay close to God even if you don’t seem to feel his presence. Endure those moments of desolation. Think of them as opportunities to grow in prayer, faith, and union with God. Do not lose hope but remain in Jesus. Believe that he will help you overcome all your trials and challenges. Let go of your fears and surrender your life and all your preoccupations to God.

Fourth, believe that God has given you the resources to live an abundant life. You just have to look for them. To do this you need a great deal of “pruning”— your laziness, self-doubt, fears, lack of self-discipline, pride, all your negative perceptions about yourself and others. You need to clear your mind from all the cobwebs of self-pity, pessimism, resentments, and anger. Trust in the human capacities that God has endowed you.

Our Lord, Jesus, has promises for us who remain in him. He says: “If you remain in me and my words remain in you, ask whatever you want and it will be done for you. By this is my Father glorified, that you bear much fruit and become my disciples.”

May we never doubt his presence and love! May we be close to him every moment and every single day of our lives! Amen.

* * *

From a Filipino immigrant family, Reverend Rodel G. Balagtas was ordained to the priesthood from St. John’s Seminary in 1991. He served as Associate Pastor at St. Augustine, Culver City (1991-1993); St. Martha, Valinda (1993-1999); and St. Joseph the Worker, Canoga Park (1991-2001). In 2001, he served as Administrator Pro Tem of St. John Neumann in Santa Maria, CA, until his appointment as pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary, Los Angeles, in 2002, which lasted 12 years. His term as Associate Director of Pastoral Field Education at St. John’s Seminary began in July 2014.