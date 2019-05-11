On death and dying: How can I comfort you? 

AT one point in our lives, we experience the lowest of lows and some situations seem to be hopeless. We all ask God for the rhyme and reason in difficult situations. We go through a lot of emotions and come to a point of giving up.

But what seems to be more devastating is finding out that your life has reached a critical point. When doctors will say you have a certain number of days, months or years left on earth, what would you feel? It is unimaginable. How then can one be a comfort or support? Here is a story of a medical doctor whose struggle with discipline, belief and faith left a lot of lessons to really ponder on. The story is very personal to me since he was someone very close to my heart.

Flashback to thirteen years ago when I used to be part of a Marian group involved in healing and counseling. It was a group comprised of medical doctors/practitioners, lawyers and other professionals. There is but one common denominator amid the diversity, and that is everyone had special “gifts” and our spirituality was more than just religiosity. We gathered every first Saturday of the month and welcomed people in need of healing and counseling.

After healing/counseling sessions, we would huddle and talk about our own challenges. We acted as a support to each other and try, to the best that we could, help in whatever challenge a member is going through. Then we would end the day with a round of prayers and the conjuration of the white light in the final meditation.

During one of our sharing sessions, Mario, a medical doctor revealed he was going through a major challenge in his life. Mario accidentally discovered he was sick. An internist himself, Mario thought of having a routine check-up and to his surprise, his tests yielded a very shocking revelation: he had liver cirrhosis with only six months to live. It was a shock for all of us.

In tears, Mario and his wife Ellie, also a doctor herself, asked the group to “see” whether he still had a chance to get over this sickness. Being the clairvoyant of the group, I sat quietly and “peeked” using my third eye. In my vision, Mario will emerge triumphantly and his predicament resolved only if he makes major changes in his lifestyle. I told him that it was all a matter of focus, discipline and will.

Mario wanted to live. He was very determined for the baby that his wife was then carrying in her womb. I told him that he must focus on the child that needs his father to be well.

Mario’s eyes welled and he cried really hard with a very strong will to live. No one in the family was informed of the predicament. It was only within the close circle of friends.

He had undergone a thorough detoxification of his system where he ate only organic food and mostly fresh fruits and vegetables. He conditioned his mind and soul into getting better for the sake of his family. In a year, his liver regenerated on its own and healed.

We became the best of friends. Mario became the older brother to me while his wife Ellie became my bosom friend. I became their son’s Godmother while Mario became my daughter’s Godfather.

For about three years, Mario continued living healthy and conscientiously, always on the lookout on his diet. However, as years passed by, Mario began to go back to the old habits like smoking, eating fast food and “indulging” a bit. His wife always reminded him to have routine check-ups but instead, he would claim he is okay. I would remind him often to watch out and be on the guard. But in denial, he would always want to believe he was fine.

Ten years after he got better, Mario started experiencing pain in the right rib. It was a piercing kind of pain that made him scared as a doctor. He asked me to “look” at supernatural causes such as “kulam” as a probable culprit.

As a clairvoyant, I carefully looked and examined him. I checked his claim that it can be “kulam” but I couldn’t see traces of black magic at all. He wanted me to cleanse and protect him but instead, I spoke to his wife and requested that he be made to undergo an ultrasound to determine the state of his liver. I then promised Mario that after the tests, I would cleanse him.

I knew deep inside that it was something medical. I was praying deep inside that it could still be remedied because I was “seeing” several masses in his liver. CT scan results came and behold, his liver was studded by a lot of mass that an operation is not workable.

He denied the results and still insisted it can be “kulam.” I said no more but gave in to his requests for a clearing of energies. I had to do it because he was my friend and that will make him “feel better.”

In his rational moments, Mario weighed his options and turned down all medical procedures. Mario had to do something so he had to explore non-medical options.

One of the options was to have some kind of a healing modality. A reiki group was introduced to him by her wife’s sister. This reiki group confirmed it was “kulam” and that it can be healed. I closed my eyes in disbelief. Little did they know that this was a previous ailment that just made a comeback.

If they were gifted people, how come they did not figure out that it was already there 11 years prior? Mario never revealed to them that he already had the disease.

To augment the reiki healing, one of our friends suggested that he consult a very good Chinese doctor. There is no other way but to turn to another alternative medicine. For a while, Mario lost a lot of weight but he had regained his appetite and seemed to have turned around. Ellie would take pains in preparing the herbs to be boiled for Mario’s recovery. It was an act of sacrifice and love.

But then nothing did really work. Mario’s condition turned for the worse until he could not take the pain anymore. We knew that was all that could be done. Until the dreaded day came when he could no longer recognize people and was in a state of shock and incoherent.

His last days were spent under medication and sleeping. I watched with a grieving heart praying to God that He spare Mario from the pain. In our hearts, we hoped for an impossible miracle.

And he died with his wife by the bedside. It was over. The pain was finally gone. Goodbye Mario.

But the real pain had only just started. His leaving was more tragic than his death.

* * *

Stargazer is a life coach, aura reader, psychic/clairvoyant, and lecturer on the paranormal. She uses the aura, energies & vibrations as focal points of her psychic readings. Using several techniques involving the psychological, spiritual, paranormal and her own experience of the intricacies of life, Stargazer makes one get in touch with his inner and understand life in a positive manner. Faith in God and belief in self is what Stargazer emphasizes on. Currently, Stargazer is a radio anchor of DZMM Teleradyo, the radio arm of ABS-CBN. Her show “Pinoy Vibes” has been airing every Sunday morning since Sept. 2007. She can be reached at stargazerphils@gmail.com. For more information, please visit http://stargazer.ph/.