On giving light

YOU’RE not doomed in darkness! You’re meant to give light to others and the world.

Your life is not meant to be bland and boring. It is intended to be vigorous, fulfilling, and beautiful!

It’s what Jesus meant when he told his disciples, “You are salt of the earth…You are the light.”

Jesus wants to tell us about his desire for everyone. He wants us to live a more exciting and purposeful life. He does not want us to hide in our fears and insecurities. He wants us to be free—free to be ourselves and yet willing to take a risk and to show up to be a light of hope for others.

I remember counseling someone who kept hiding in his room and stopped engaging with people. A traumatic car accident with a group of friends made him “hide” from people. After a series of talks with him, I was able to convince him to get out of his house and become involved in the church.

He started with attending a young adult group and later on, helping in youth ministry. A year after, he volunteered to teach a confirmation class. And in the subsequent years, he became the youth minister of his parish.

What a transformation I witnessed in him! From a timid and fearful young man, he became a courageous leader of his parish, bringing joy and faith to many young people. He became bold about living a passionate life. And for him, the way to do this is to help others, especially young people.

Perhaps, he did not want other people to experience a depressing and dark life as he experienced before he encountered Christ. He felt that there is hope and a second chance for others to change their ways.

This Sunday, let’s reflect on how we can be a “salt” and a “light” for others, especially the poor children and families in our society. Let’s not hide our generous hearts. Let our participation in church and humanitarian projects be tangible ways to show our care for those in need!

Let our lives be fulfilling, beautiful, exciting, and free! Free to love, care, and serve!

Blessings!

* * *

Fr. Rodel “Odey” Balagtas is the pastor of Incarnation Church in Glendale, California.