[OPINION] The year 2020: The best of times, worst of times for millions on earth 

What a year we just had, with the visit of a global invisible enemy called COVID-19, causing unprecedented havoc to millions of people around the world!

This profound pandemic started not only the precipitous decline of the global economy, employment, businesses, but also the untimely death of hundreds of thousands of people around the world. And the end is not in sight yet! Our lives as we know it, B.C. (before Covid), are forever changed!

Unlike the terrorists of 9/11, this coronavirus pandemic is not transparent nor visible to the naked eye, but more powerful than the enemy’s bullets and bombs indiscriminately killing the vulnerable and those seniors like me, and those with pre-existing chronic health conditions.

The death toll just in the USA alone has surpassed over 330,000 casualties, as of Christmas day, more than the total American casualties of the last couple of wars that the United States has been involved in. And the final tally is still unknown as the pandemic is rolling over the next year or years! It is predicted that the death toll may reach over half a million people in the USA alone if the virus is not contained very soon!

As a follower of Christ, I also believe ardently that man alone cannot contain this pandemic WITHOUT God’s guidance and intervention. Dear LORD, have mercy on us, let this virus be controlled with your Divine forgiveness to our sins sprinkled with your infinite mercy and everlasting love, as you have done over 2,000 years ago when You sent your Only Son to redeem us from our sins. (“For God so God loved the world, that He gave His only Son….”. John 3:16) Yes, we are all sinners and we humbly ask for His forgiveness and save us now from this damnation caused by the devil, believing and surrendering that He is still in control.

We definitely have a NEW normal life now, always wearing Christmasks, even at church or just going to the grocery or to any place where people congregate. Everyone, including this writer, knows someone who had succumbed to this virus or knows a family that is directly affected by this global pandemic.

Everyone has a Covid story to tell. If you are a septuagenarian citizen, like me, most likely you also know someone who is no longer with us this holiday season, and around this Christmastime next year, a few dozens more will be gone. Accepting this reality, we must be always aware that every day is a bonus day, as it may be the last day of our earthly life.

Hence, we have and must do everything humanly possible while we have the opportunity to do good things to merit our own salvation. Faith alone without good works is an empty gong. Matthew 25:31-36 (“When I was hungry, you gave me food, when I was thirsty, you gave me drink, when I was naked, you clothed me, when I was a stranger you welcomed me, when I was in prison, you visited me.”) is a very good start this New Year for everyone, who believes in an eternal life, that this life on earth is just temporary.

In varying degrees, people on Earth have their share of pain and suffering like Jesus underwent during His time on Earth. Human sufferings have the purification effect to cleanse us from our sins, like pride, lust, and gluttony, and to be reminded of our own frailties and our mortality.

Like many, I also “suffered” this year as I was among those locked down in a Manila hotel, last March for a week before I was able to fly back to California after a day of waiting desperately at the airport! And since that arrival at home in California nine months ago, my life has not returned to normal as I used to have B.C. (before Covid).

To adjust to a NEW normal, like lots of people to be alive, safe, productive, and free from Covid, I too have to be creative to do something worthwhile to occupy the alert mind and empty hands to keep my sanity and well being! Thank God, so far so good; I have been away from a hospital ICU bed!

With daily prayers and reflection, God answered my prayers giving me the inspiration to write and immerse myself in a legacy book project. This project came after a tsunamic earthquake shattered by peaceful life during my birthday last July, when I received a certified letter, signed by this neophyte Rotarian who I recruited into Rotary a couple of years back that became the club president of the GKeRotary Club I founded nine years ago, with less than a dozen members now! That long letter advised me that he, with the collusion of his “neophyte board” and inexperienced members, purged me from the club as they cannot stand my leadership style of doing something concrete and not just being a RINO (Rotarian In Name Only) and image-building photos for Facebook!

Shocked and hurt as a human being, I sought advice from trusted long time-friends in Rotary, priests, and after weeks of reflection the best route to follow. In prayers and with childlike humility, I willingly followed the advice of Father Ben Beltran, SVD who I also recruited into Rotary. Father Ben wisely advised me to simply “move on to do what my God wants me to do, and to remember that my “suffering” is nothing compared to what Christ suffered at the hands of rebellious Roman soldiers. His priestly words of wisdom hit me deep in the heart when he said “Ernie, do not stop whenever a dog barks, otherwise, you will never reach your destination!” Wise counsel, which I followed without question 100 percent. I also did not choose to answer back nor filed a protest for their “unethical” and illegal “firing” as it will be futile use of my time and energy responding to shallow dogs barking!

As I have now let go of the hurt and the ephemeral human pain of a “parent being forcibly separated from his child”, I am now immersed with several more worthy projects that are keeping me very excited and alive. Next year, God willing, my 2021 Legacy Book project, entitled “FINDING LIFE’S MEANING & LEAVING A LEGACY.” It is a well-selected and inspiring compilation of the personal journeys and stories of 25 successful men and women whom I have known for several decades from Arizona to Zamboanga!

These book-contributors who are not only DreamMakers but BridgeBuilders, come from different social backgrounds, and careers, and professions. This unique book is being created with love and patience, not to become financially rich but to give actual role models and living inspiration to the youth, the hope, and future leaders of our nation.

The contributors hope and aspire to inspire before they expire. Hopefully, the book will be given by the thousands by people and organizations interested in literacy and books to the youth. The contributors, the BridgeBuilders, hope that thousands of readers will read it and be moved to dream BIG and want to follow the roadmap of any of the author-contributors. These dream maker-authors can act as the young students’ mentors and guides if requested.

This columnist hopes that our Legacy book will be on the same shelf as the book “Man’s Search for Meaning” written by Dr. Victor Frankl, a survivor of the Nazis’ concentration camp chronicling his personal experiences that made him alive despite physical deprivation and inhuman treatment by his captors.

The Legacy book will, God willing, be published and out by summer 2021.

Furthermore, another upside of this pandemic is the facility of attending online mass being celebrated anywhere from Rome to the Philippines. These pandemic times have also given a rare opportune time to REST, REVIEW, RENEW AND REFLECT for the New Year. This Christmas Day, perhaps guided by a Divine script, someone sent an invitation link on Facebook to attend a live streaming online mass from the Christ the King Seminary in Quezon City, Philippines, officiated by Father Jerry Orbos, SVD, the same order as my long time friend Father Beltran.

His homily was serendipitously appropriate and timely that resonated very well with what I have been struggling over “What really matters most in my life?” this year. Father Orbos observed that the pandemic has also some upsides to the lives of many true believers of Christ. He said that the M.A.S. of the word Christmas is being decreased significantly due to Covid, he expounded that M is Merry-making, A is Affluent spending and S is for Socializing are down!

He challenged the laity to focus more on CHRIST, the real reason for the Season:

C for Christ whose birthday we celebrate, H for Home where love starts and must reside. R is for our Responsibility for each other, including our environment and community. I is for our Involvement as a citizen of the country and as members of our Church, S is to be Still and Silent to listen to the voice of God as whispered by our own pure conscience. And finally, T is to be able to Transform ourselves to what God wants us to be, and where he wants us to do for Him and our neighbors (Matthew 25).

That Christmas homily touched a chord deep in my heart that prompted me to sit still now and began writing this column, my last column for 2020. My take away from this Christmas homily of a holy priest, Father Jerry of the SVD congregation is that Christ should be the center of our activities as J O Y is making J esus first, then O thers, then Y ourself. That spells an authentic JOY that has no equal comparison.

I wish and pray that all of you, dear readers, will have a happy, prosperous Covid-free and healthy 2021!

