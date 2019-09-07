Part II: One mistake erases all the good one has done 

A sad reality on being judgmental and unforgiving

IN the last article, we discussed how people can be so unforgiving and judgmental beyond reason.

Antonio made a big mistake by being too personal with a teener. He knew it was wrong and now he suffers the consequences of a mistake that never physically materialized. He couldn’t move on because the verbal wrongdoing haunted him everywhere. He had been judged and sentenced by the very people who profess to be religious and principled. People condemned as if their own lives were as white as linen and impeccably clean — the culture of false righteousness.

I, too, had my share of being misjudged in the past. I remember my first guest appearance in Boy Abunda’s talk show “Homeboy” on ABS-CBN in 2005 when I guested alongside with a priest and a paranormal team, who had a regular program at the same station.

While awaiting our taping, the so-called team leader, by the name of Rodel, came to me and started to size me up. Sensing he was up to something, I merely kept quiet and just nodded to whatever he was blabbing about. Then with an arrogant look, he gave me a once over and invited me to take his beginner’s course on psychism. I merely smiled and yes, I did get the drift that he was insulting me.

And so the taping started and Boy A. fired away his questions. The guest priest had his eyes and ears glued on me because my mentor was the very teacher he had very high respects for and revered by experts in the field of psychology.

And what about Rodel? Well, I guess he listened to the interview and I gave my background. Though subtle, the message cut through loud and clear, it was Rodel who was the neophyte and not me.

Just because I seemed to be very simple and unassuming, it did not necessarily mean I knew very little. Just because I was not reacting to his insinuations and bullying that he can pass judgment on me. I came before Rodel’s time and was trained by the most coveted mentor in the paranormal field. And that was a FACT.

Rodel’s TV program lasted about three years on the network from 2004 and when their program ended in 2006, I was invited to guest in the AM radio arm of ABS-CBN, which is DzMM.

In July 2007, I was taken in as an anchor even without a program in mind yet. And it was on September 16, 2017 that Pinoy Vibes was born. Tables have turned. And that was 12 years ago.

I have been subjected to a lot of misjudgment in the past because of the label “psychic.” That is the reason why I take pains in explaining what my background really is, who my mentor was, and what I really do. When you speak of a gifted person or a psychic, an ordinary Filipino immediately says “manghuhula” or fortune teller. Again misjudgment. But I will never tire explaining what the difference is though.

In 2017, I needed to tackle a topic on neurolinguistic programming (NLP). So my researcher got an NLP psychologist/practitioner who had already guested in one or two DZMM programs in the past. The interview went well and I highlighted the psychologist’s ability and professional training as well. I encouraged people to try and seek his guidance so they get professional and abled experts in times of need. Nothing of psychism nor the paranormal was discussed. Simply psychology. I had only good words for the said psychologist.

That Sunday afternoon, after the program’s live airing, an avid viewer turned friend, sent me a chat message saying that I must look at the Facebook wall of the said psychologist. She said that my persona had been “attacked.” Little did I know that this psychologist had done something prior to the program that was carried out with utmost malice and bad intention.

So I searched for the alleged post. A picture of me with a shawl draped over my head like a veil was screengrabbed. I remember that picture taken in Baguio on a very rainy afternoon at an old famous restaurant, as evidenced by a candle with flowers on the table. The psychologist posted that he will be guesting on my program and was calling for a prayer brigade from their group’s prayer warriors. It was done with such malice that people posted comments that they will be doing round the clock prayers for deliverance and protection. It was supposed to be subtle but came out an obvious judgmental act, all because of religious beliefs.

I felt like a medieval witch tied to the wooden stakes and burned down. I was depicted as evil just because I was “psychic.” Obviously, they all come from a specific group of Christians and this made me wonder if they followed the true teachings of Christ.

I called my researcher and informed him about the FB post. Immediately he called the psychologist and told him off. In a few minutes, the psychologist called me up and asked what can he do to offset the situation. I simply said, “Do what you think is right and fair”. He hid his FB post but never issued an apology. From then on, we never guested that psychologist ever. A real psychologist must not incorporate his religious beliefs to judge and malign people. A clear example of unprofessionalism. I can only forgive but never forget.

Where is all of this coming from? All these antagonizing attitudes, bullying, ostracizing and belittling seem to be “ordinary” nowadays. People may express how they feel but when it crosses the lines of professionalism and tact, it becomes an attack.

Is there so much competition in this world that we have to “destroy” others in order to climb up the ladder of fame and fortune? Are we one of those who listen to rumors and believe them to be true even if we have not personally witnessed them? Are we quick to agree to popular opinion and regard it as truth even if there are inconsistencies in the stories? Are we one of those who believed in the boy who cried wolf? Do we bash people on social media, crush their dignities with so much hate even if the person has not done anything wrong to us? Why do we discriminate or pass judgment on people with different religious affiliation and views? Are we that close-minded though we profess to be educated and trained?

It happens. It does happen every day.

But again, we have to try to understand why people are acting like they are infallible with a very false sense of righteousness. Where does this all come from?

It’s simple: from a LACK OF LOVE.

* * *

Stargazer is a life coach, aura reader, psychic/clairvoyant, and lecturer on the paranormal. She uses the aura, energies & vibrations as focal points of her psychic readings. Using several techniques involving the psychological, spiritual, paranormal and her own experience of the intricacies of life, Stargazer makes one get in touch with his inner and understand life in a positive manner. Faith in God and belief in self is what Stargazer emphasizes on. Currently, Stargazer is a radio anchor of DZMM Teleradyo, the radio arm of ABS-CBN. Her show “Pinoy Vibes” has been airing every Sunday morning since Sept. 2007. She can be reached at stargazerphils@gmail.com. For more information, please visit http://stargazer.ph/.