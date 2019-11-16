Part II: Tradition, fear and spirits

WHEN our dearly departed loved ones come and visit us what do we do? We must be attentive to what they are trying to convey.

There must be a message that we have to be OPEN in order to UNDERSTAND. And to be open means to dissolve FEAR and replace it with LOVE. With LOVE, we will COMMUNICATE.

Will everyone be able to experience a spirit? Yes. Usually people can feel other spirit presence. Some may feel their hair raising behind the neck or their head “swelling” or seemingly grow big. Sometimes they feel something brush against their skin sans the wind. Or they can feel a presence with them when they are alone in a room. These are the “unseen,” making themselves felt by you.

Other people experience “seeing” with their peripheral vision. This is one way of seeing a spirit whether by accident or not. As you walk inside a room, you may catch through your peripherals a presence standing in a corner or sitting on a chair. When you turn your head and do a direct look, it will not be there at all.

Spirits also communicate while you are half asleep or half awake. This is the Alpha state/level of consciousness. This level of consciousness enables a dearly departed loved one communicate since you are in the middle of two consciousness. Pay attention to dreams. Better yet keep a dream log beside you so dreams or certain dream symbolisms may be jotted down. This is the best way to remember what the spirit may show or convey in a dream ar alpha state.

You may also light a blessed candle, shield yourself with the white light of protection and pray. In your mind, ask the dearly departed their message. Send them love and understanding.

Be attentive to movement or signs they give. A simple movement of an object may also signify a message of some sort. An open book exposing a specific message can sometimes be possible.

Nightmares also happen in this level of consciousness. Most of us have already dreamt of a creature, ugly spirit or someone chasing us in “dreams”. These may probably be a spirit encounter in the alpha state of consciousness.

Now why do the dearly departed communicate or manifest their presence to you? They do this for a lot of reasons.

First, UNFINISHED BUSINESSES. The human spirit concerned may have been working on a project and his untimely death left it hanging. Since he is so much involved with it, his demise had left a void in the middle of everything. The spirit becomes restless and would like to go back ang finish the job. I have heard of stories of spirits returning to their workplace and appear to be doing some writing or deskwork. Some spirits go back to factories and operate machineries. Some deceased hospital workers still walk the halls of wards and inspect their patients. Dead doctors still in white gowns are still seen doing the rounds of the hospitals in the wee hours of the morning. They simply seem to be continuing what they used to do while still alive.

Another reason is that SOME SPIRITS DO NOT KNOW THEY ARE ALREADY DEAD. There are a lot of accident prone places that report a lot of hauntings in the wee hours of the morning. These places become a magnet for accidents because of spirits that continuously come back to the place as if in search for something. A dangerous curb may be the site for several car accidents that happened anytime time of the day. Now why do spirits come back to these places? Their last memory was the accident itself. So they keep on coming back to where their last breath or waking memory was. Likewise, a lot of spirits are seen in hospitals where they died in. Watch the Sixth Sense of Bruce Willis and get the drift.

Some spirits are disturbed because of TOO MUCH EMOTION that holds them back. A family fighting for inheritance, sibling rivalry, and other deep unseated emotions that causes discord among loved ones definitely disturb the one who had passed away. Unless the spirit himself is nonchalant of the emotions while he was alive, he would always look back to what is happening amongst family members or friends. They still have attachment to this earthly world until they have totally crossed over.

Whether the spirit could not move on or those living would not let go. Either or, it simply keeps a spirit “stuck” in this physical dimension, causing his frequent manifestations. The spirit could not transcend therefore causing the frequent sighting of his presence. These are just some of the reasons why human spirits still linger and felt by many.

Now for the NO answer. Not all spirits that manifest are those of our loved ones.

A lot of spirits are lurking around and t is also possible that they immitate our dearly departed loved ones. This becomes a different story then. They will appear to be our deceased grandpa, grandma, father, mother, uncle, aunt, sister, brother, cousin or other relatives or close friends. These spirits that imitate familiar loved ones who had passed away want to catch your attention. They either lure you to dark places or influence you to do something else. These spirits are mischievous entities or evil. And they can cause harm.

Now there are also spirits that imitate those who are still alive. These are called DOPPLEGANGERS. Dopplegangers are spirits that pretend to be someone else or they assume your likeness and appear to other people. For some this is an omen or impending danger to the one being imitated. It is best to seek the help of spiritual people or experts once this is seen.

We also have nature spirits or elementals that interact with us. They are believed to be living in forests or habitated the land before we built our homes. They also make their presence felt by moving objects and making sounds. Dwarves, fairies, elves, tinkerbells or to the Filipino are called dwendes, tikbalangs, kapres etc have their own world too. We will delve on these some other time.

There are other unseen spirits like mischievous spirits that lean toward negativity. These spirits move amongst us everyday. They influence our decisions and actions. They influence us to be more violent or lazy. They make us more greedy and dishonest. They influence us to commit crimes. Of course we do not discount mental disorders and psychological conditions but spirit influence is also true and existing.

But before we always conclude or assume it is a spirit influence or experience, one has to be more discerning and not superstitious. If one claims to see a spirit, seek professional help first and have a psychologist or psychiatrist assess if one is undergoing depression, anxiety or other psychological disorders. Or talk to a priest or pastor for spiritual support.

If none of the professional help works, maybe then the paranormal may try to help explain if anything unusual is truly happening.

In the next issue, I will give the do’s and dont’s when faced with a spirit encounter.

* * *

Stargazer is a life coach, aura reader, psychic/clairvoyant, and lecturer on the paranormal. She uses the aura, energies & vibrations as focal points of her psychic readings. Using several techniques involving the psychological, spiritual, paranormal and her own experience of the intricacies of life, Stargazer makes one get in touch with his inner and understand life in a positive manner. Faith in God and belief in self is what Stargazer emphasizes on. Currently, Stargazer is a radio anchor of DZMM Teleradyo, the radio arm of ABS-CBN. Her show “Pinoy Vibes” has been airing every Sunday morning since Sept. 2007. She can be reached at stargazerphils@gmail.com. For more information, please visit http://stargazer.ph/.

Stargazer Stargazer is a life coach, aura reader, psychic/clairvoyant, and lecturer on the paranormal. She uses the aura, energies & vibrations as focal points of her psychic readings. Using several techniques involving the psychological, spiritual, paranormal and her own experience of the intricacies of life, Stargazer makes one get in touch with his inner and understand life in a positive manner. Faith in God and belief in self is what Stargazer emphasizes on. Currently, Stargazer is a radio anchor of DZMM Teleradyo, the radio arm of ABS-CBN. Her show “Pinoy Vibes” has been airing every Sunday morning since Sept. 2007. For more information, please visit http://stargazer.ph.