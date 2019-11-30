Part III: Tradition, fear and spirits 

THE past two articles touched on different spirit presences, how they communicate and why are they still lingering.

Now let us be aware of actual occurrences and how to react to them. When do you know there really is a spirit manifestation and how do they manifest?

One night, as you sit quietly watching tv, a shadow seems to have moved and was caught by the corner of peripheral vision. You take a look, but nothing is there. Or in the middle of the night, you wake up at 3 a.m. and hear a bang in the kitchen as if a dish had been thrown on the floor. You investigate, but find no broken glass or dish. Everything becomes so quiet that you even heart your heart pounding. The silence is eerie and the strong presence seems to dominate the darkness.

Imagine this: While working overtime all alone in the office and only the sound of a wall clock keeps you company when suddenly you hear footsteps. You look around and no one is there so you continue clicking away on your computer keyboard. As you type, another sound echoes. You type again, and the sound grows louder and louder. Then it stops and you hear a chair being dragged across the room and ends with a loud stomp. This makes you crazy and in a frenzy, you leave the office.

Are these bad spirits? Maybe yes or maybe no. They could be anywhere from an elemental to an earthbound soul or a mischievous spirit. But how do we know that the presence is bad or good?

When you feel fear and negative emotions and want to run away, a bad spirit may be near you. When you are unreasonably angry, and emotions are as hot as fire, probably the negative spirits are taking fancy on you. When you are urged to do something bad or contrary to your wishes, a bad spirit may be trying to influence you. Bad spirits are danger themselves.

Good spirits, on the other hand, give you peace. When a good spirit is around you, you feel warmth, love and a sense of comfort. They never threaten nor scare you. Oftentimes they help you through a predicament or protect you from danger.

What then should we do if ever we encounter bad spirits? There are some tips on how to react to a spirit encounter.

DON’Ts

Don’t FEAR. Spirits feed on your fear. They love to taunt people who are very afraid. The more you get scared, the more they manifest and scare you. To be fearless is easier said than done but that is the plain truth. They love scaring people.

Don’t CHALLENGE the spirit. If you don’t know what presence is around you, never act as if you are infallible. These spirits know your weaknesses and may challenge your greatest fear. Never TAUNT or make fun of the spirit because evil ones can always harm you.

Don’t TRY TO BE AN EXPERT WHEN YOU ARE NOT. You think it may as simple as a Harry Potter movie. Maybe you think saying a Latin prayer given by others may help. Or you saw a banishing ritual in some movie and in curiosity you try if it will work or not. It is a risk to act like an expert because the ritual may actually turn against you.

Don’t INVOKE on other spirits to help you. Feeling powerful and on top of everything, some think they can conjure other spirits to come and help. Be careful as you might call on the negative spirits instead of the good. There is a saying, “Never sell your soul to the Devil.”

DO’s

Pray and focus on your faith. Try to hold on to prayer to feel strong.

Shield by visualizing the white light of protection. Imagine the white light coming from God enveloping your being and protecting you from harm.

Stay away from areas where murder, massacres or accidents took place. This is not the place to be as the atmosphere is charged with so much negativity.

If you’re Catholic, hold a rosary or St. Benedict medal or any item you consider sacred. This will help you have courage. Then pray.

Call a priest, pastor, nun or the religious or an expert to come and help you. Never try to do it alone. Never assume you can do it by yourself.

Let me end this with my four S’s.

SPIRITUALITY: Have your place blessed by a priest or prayed over by a pastor. Or you can turn to prayer and holding on to your FAITH when confronted by spirits.

SMOKE: lighting incense to keep negative spirits away.

SALT: placing them in strategic places inside a room to help dispel negativity.

SOUND: Use a bell or keep a radio continuously playing in quiet places of the house or office. Or move around every morning and ring a bell to disturb quiet places where spirits stay. This will help in driving them away.

Let me end this with one simple rule to follow when you are not sure what kind of presence is in front of you. Just remember, IN CASE OF DOUBT, DON’T.

* * *

Stargazer is a life coach, aura reader, psychic/clairvoyant, and lecturer on the paranormal. She uses the aura, energies & vibrations as focal points of her psychic readings. Using several techniques involving the psychological, spiritual, paranormal and her own experience of the intricacies of life, Stargazer makes one get in touch with his inner and understand life in a positive manner. Faith in God and belief in self is what Stargazer emphasizes on. Currently, Stargazer is a radio anchor of DZMM Teleradyo, the radio arm of ABS-CBN. Her show “Pinoy Vibes” has been airing every Sunday morning since Sept. 2007. She can be reached at stargazerphils@gmail.com. For more information, please visit http://stargazer.ph/.