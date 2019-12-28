Personal reflections during Advent and Christmas season

Part 1 of 2

“Jesus tells us that the love for others — for foreigners, the sick, prisoners, the homeless, even our enemies — is the yardstick by which God will judge our actions, our eternal destiny depends on this.” – Pope Francis

It’s Christmastime again! It has been 40 plus years that I have witnessed and celebrated the birthday of Christ in America, a nation built on Judeo-Christian traditions. Over those four decades, I have seen the gradual transformation and the obvious commercialism of Christmas that may have contributed to the decline of the true essence of the Holy days, as the name of Christ is gradually separated from CHRISTmas.

To be politically correct, people including Christians and Catholics greet or decorate their offices or homes with “Happy Holidays” greetings, instead of the traditional “Merry Christmas” signage. I often wonder why people are afraid or hesitant to say “Merry Christmas” whereas some non-Christians like our Muslim brothers or sisters are unabashedly proud to wear their hijab, niqab or burga as a part of their garments.

Although America was founded as a Christian nation, it appears that it is shying away from those Christian beliefs and traditions that our forefathers have dearly paid for. Now, the vocal minority non-Christians want America to forget its glorious past by demanding the deletion of Christ name and all things that pertain to Him.

These demands include but not limited to the banning of prayer in schools and other public places, Christmas trees, stars and decorations and even the Ten Commandment signs in public! And they are winning slowly but surely. Removing such old fashioned reminders of our faith, regardless of one’s religion, and challenging our rights to practice them or pray to a supreme moral and higher power, I believe, have some direct correlation with lawlessness and many crimes committed against persons and property in our country today. People who conveniently remove Christ from their Christmas celebration probably means that Christ may not be really present in their lives during the other months of the year.

To be a believer and follower of Christ means doing our best to follow His teachings and admonition that are taught since Catechism school. What we do daily becomes a habit. That’s faith in action, exemplified by the way saints lived their lives. Christ was not only a revolutionary individual but also a great servant leader during His time on Earth. He was not just great teacher but our Savior by dying on the cross, to redeem us from our sins. The story of Jesus Christ — from His birth in Bethlehem in a lowly manger to His Death in Calvary and His Resurrection on the third day — is the greatest story ever told. Our faith in Christ gives us hope and hope gives us life. Without HIM, our human life will be meaningless. JesusOthersYourself spells JOY.

Christmas is a season that motivates us to think more of others, hence we take precious time to buy and wrap many gifts for our loved ones, family and friends. And we do our best and take precious time to “feed the homeless, clothe the naked, give drink to the thirsty and visit those in prison” (Matthew 25:36-46). Even donations to charities and churches surge during this season. Practicing century old tradition, families and friends get together to celebrate this joyous occasion of Jesus’ birthday. Service to others becomes more common and has become a tradition for many families.

Serving others without expecting anything is a universal truth that keeps countless of non- profit organizations continue their mission of volunteerism and servicing the needs of others from America to Africa. For instance, just this last December 21, about fifty volunteers from our 26-year-old Federation of Filipino Rosary Groups of Orange County (FFRGOC) again gave a well-planned and implemented Christmas party for over 250 “special” children in the Orangewood Childrens Home in Orange.

One can easily witness that children of all colors, nationalities and creed enjoyed the abundance of food, plenty of toys, gift card, a professional magician, and yes, holiday music courtesy of the FFRGOC choir. What I enjoyed most was not the food, but the spontaneous taking over of a dozen kids over the microphone and karaoke machine and their impromptu singing and dance. Indeed, even for a few hours, they probably forgot that they were not in the presence of their relatives, but total strangers from the Philippines who gave up their time to share the real spirit of Christmas: to give good tidings and share real JOY (JesusOthersYourself) that is often lacking in the lives of these housed children at Orangewood.

(To be continued)

* * *

Email: ernie.delfin@gmail.com

Websites: www.gkerc.org

www.pagudpudsands.com

www.kannaway.com/5236768