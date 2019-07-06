Realities in life: Rest, relax and simply breathe (Part I of II)

I RECENTLY had a bout with profuse nose bleeding because a small vessel ruptured inside my nasal cavity caused by acute sinusitis. This caused me three trips to the emergency room and overnight confinement in the hospital. This was why I wasn’t able to write for a while since I had to be careful not to be overworked.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, the summer heat was unbearable and so was STRESS.

What then was I stressed about? The busy routine started in the holiday month of December. Christmas parties, reunions, gift giving missions to the underprivileged, my acceptance of an award as the pride of Antique and new year celebrations kept me on my toes, moving from one place to another.

The month of January had my appointment book filled with schedules of people wanting to be guided for the year. I had also been in and out of countries and Philippine provinces from February to May to guide people, accept another award, attend business/restaurant openings and look for a maid replacement. The latter was the most difficult of all situations and gave the most headache.

Being based in the Philippines, the weather definitely will take a toll on your health. Top it off with the traffic and pollution and the reality that I am not getting any younger.

Aggravating the situation for the past three weeks, the air conditioning in my room was not functioning, even well after having it cleaned and repaired by the service provider. I was sleeping drench in sweat every night, causing my allergies to act up and my sinuses swelled and got infected.

But is there really a perfect solution to all this stress? Is there a way to eliminate it? The answer is a big NO. Stress factors will always be around anyone anytime. It is just a matter of how much we can take it.

When is enough, enough? Your body can only take that much stress. Our system reacts to it. We fall ill because our body tells us to slow down and relax… and breathe. I felt my body sending signals to my brain to schedule a much-needed R and R. A short trip to the Visayas was in the offing but I did not make it. My doctor prohibited me from taking plane rides.

But when your body reacts and finally says enough is enough, heed and take it slow. I had no choice but stay put and enjoyed every minute of my so-called “house arrest.”

I smiled at the coincidences. My driver just took his month-long vacation (hopefully he does not enjoy too much his fiesta days), and driving in Manila is a real nightmare. This lessened my “lakwatsa” days and I was forced to make myself busy at home.

This gave me time to contemplate and do some meditation on certain days. I also listened to music while attending to my creative artworks. I canceled my counseling sessions and simply took time off creating masterpieces from branches of coffee trees.

I slept and rested well, unmindful of appointments and the rush. I focused more on creativity and worked on making bracelets from semi-precious stones. I reminisced old times with friends and chatted on the phone or messenger and simply got in touch with people I have forgotten for a long time. I began touching base with the old me and let my mind wander off to days that were.

Taking time off for one whole month made my skin glow more and this was noticeable on tv. My followers and viewers of my program, Pinoy Vibes on DZMM Teleradyo in Manila, noticed I was “blooming” and was exuding that certain glow. Oh, what resting can do to the skin!

My readings became more accurate and realized that I became sharper with my senses. I was also able to have time to pray more for others and clean some closets.

Am I boring you with my I’s? I hope not. What I have just shared are actual results of how rest and de-stressing can do to us. Stilling the mind and breathing are what I did for four weeks.

In the coming issues, I will talk about realities in life and how we can handle different so-called stressful and negative situations. These are true to life experiences of people I’ve met and guided. How to become more positive amidst challenges and negativity will be our focus.

By the way, I am now OK and roaring to go. Oops! I meant roaring to conquer and manage stress more efficiently.

Stargazer is a life coach, aura reader, psychic/clairvoyant, and lecturer on the paranormal. She uses the aura, energies & vibrations as focal points of her psychic readings. Using several techniques involving the psychological, spiritual, paranormal and her own experience of the intricacies of life, Stargazer makes one get in touch with his inner and understand life in a positive manner. Faith in God and belief in self is what Stargazer emphasizes on. Currently, Stargazer is a radio anchor of DZMM Teleradyo, the radio arm of ABS-CBN. Her show “Pinoy Vibes” has been airing every Sunday morning since Sept. 2007. She can be reached at stargazerphils@gmail.com. For more information, please visit http://stargazer.ph/.