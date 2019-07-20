Realities of life: There will always be negativity everywhere (Part II of III)

NEGATIVE energies will always be present anywhere and everywhere. Where there is yin, there will always be the yang. Where there is light, there will be darkness because that is the law of balance.

Day in and day out we go through a lot of ups and downs. There are also a lot of different people to work around every day. The moment you wake up, you get to interact with a loved one; be it your partner, spouse, sibling or children. Single people living alone get to touch base with people once they step out their doors or by mere talking on the phone. Human Interaction will always be inevitable and need not be face to face especially in this age of technology.

Now let us peek into the life of a normal family with children. This may not be the norm but for the sake of setting examples, we shall create scenarios.

Tick tock, tick tock says the clock. First energy burst of the day is when your child seems to have a tantrum and refuses to go to school. And then you yell and badger him with words so he would hurry, dress up and take breakfast. Now your partner joins the bandwagon and throws his share of ordering around. Fine, one for all and all for one! The seemingly hot energies fizzle more and more.

Ok — so what do you think happened when you threw a lot of energies with force and irritation first thing in the morning? You simply charged the environment with a lot of stress, heightened emotions and got the adrenalin going.

Then you drive off to school, drop your kid and go to work. On the way to work, you encounter a lot of lousy drivers. You either get pissed off and curse silently or open your window and yell on the top of your voice. And even if you choose to be quiet, negative energies still do multiply.

You enter the office with a very hot temperament. Though you try very hard to conceal it, a trigger will set you blowing your top away! A wrong comment from a co-worker or a simple joke that can go wrong may set off the fire alarms! To add more fire, that co-worker joined in the vicious cycle by getting angry, too.

This type of emotional outburst is very typical. But what we should pay attention to is the fact that personal negative energy was multiplied one after the other until it messed up with others.

What then have we achieved? We were indeed successful in multiplying negativity and dispersing it with a lot of gusto. No one gained positively from this exercise.

But could have prevented this? The moment the child had his tantrums at home, the parent could have calmly but firmly talked to him like an adult instead of badgering or shouting. The parent may set conditions such as positive reinforcement or a reward system if the child will be on time and prepared for school. No loud voices then.

While driving, play calm soothing music on the way. If negativity catches up with the other drivers, simply breathe deeply and be composed. Tell yourself that everything is fine and wonderful. Let it go… let the negative emotions brewing dissipate fast.

When you reach the office, grab a cup of cold water and sip slowly. Breathe deeply, do small talk or crack a joke with a colleague. Or you can or talk about what’s good for lunch. Taking your mind off stressful situations will disperse the unwanted negativity.

Notice how your heart rate slows down, body temperature cooling a bit and breathing becomes deep and slow. Feel how you are becoming more relaxed.

One can never change people and situations.but what we have is the CHOICE on how to respond to a situation. If we approach stressful events with a cool and relaxed mind, then the unnecessary hot energies will simply evaporate.

Smile and simply breathe deeply. One can never go wrong with taking deep long breaths. If symptoms persist, take a walk while still taking long deep breaths. It will work, you’ll see.

* * *

Stargazer is a life coach, aura reader, psychic/clairvoyant, and lecturer on the paranormal. She uses the aura, energies & vibrations as focal points of her psychic readings. Using several techniques involving the psychological, spiritual, paranormal and her own experience of the intricacies of life, Stargazer makes one get in touch with his inner and understand life in a positive manner. Faith in God and belief in self is what Stargazer emphasizes on. Currently, Stargazer is a radio anchor of DZMM Teleradyo, the radio arm of ABS-CBN. Her show “Pinoy Vibes” has been airing every Sunday morning since Sept. 2007. She can be reached at stargazerphils@gmail.com. For more information, please visit http://stargazer.ph/.