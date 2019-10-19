Recognizing individuals

THEY met in Las Vegas.

From all over the world, they came and gave three days of their lives to be with each other. It was in the Philippines Normal University Global Alumni Association (PNUGAA) gala where former classmates, mostly seniors now; gathered, danced, broke bread, wined and caught up with their lives.

Their stories were endless and sounded like a diary’s page when they were in high school, and long before they chose to teach, the most noble profession.

The prestige is always there. Teaching is a very serious pursuit that starts with a calling and to live it as a purpose.

The saying “Those who can, do; those who can’t teach.

People who think and believes teaching is a mediocre choice of professional career does a deal of damage to those who go in there to make a school room an oasis every single day.

Teachers come in all forms and express themselves differently. What they have in common is that they are thinkers, mentors — existing in a world of ideas, be it a nursery, or a professor in the most distinguished university or the most admired public school teaches. The currency is ideas that are conveyed through relationships and interactions.

The public school teacher lives within the cellular environment of a classroom. There are no rewards for collegial relativity or discourse. While teaching is a very autonomous experience, but the flip side of autonomy is that teacher tend to experience loneliness and isolation. They miss other adults for company, colleagues, camaraderie; even intellectual stimulation. They also yearn for time and space during school days; to come together, support one another, to develop plans together, and to respond critically to one another in terms of relating and interaction, including with parents and the community.

***

E-mail Mylah at moonlightingmdl@aol.com.