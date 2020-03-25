Reflections and unexpected ‘profits from doing nothing’ during the lockdown in Manila

I AM writing this at home now, still adjusting to the effects of a jet lag to this senior citizen’s aging body, after a five-week-adventure in the Philippines and Taiwan.

Somewhat rested, I felt the urge to write and share a very unique but serendipitous week-long experience while “imprisoned” in a hotel in Manila. Not used to doing nothing, the mental or psychological torment to be in a lockdown area covering the entire National Capital Region (aka Metro Manila), I was stressed out that tormented my mind quite a bit, not knowing what to do and what to expect every day while in the Philippines.

When I finally was aboard the Philippine Airlines 13-hour nonstop flight to Los Angeles, I felt liberated and happy. However, a day later after that feeling of victory, another statewide “Stay at Home” order was declared to all the 40 million residents by the Governor of California!

No matter how meticulous someone plans for his trip, often there will be changes along the way. At my age of over seven decades now, I have had my share of countless travels inside and outside the United States; however, this recent travel, which lasted over five weeks in the Philippines and Taiwan, was incredibly different due to this so-called coronavirus pandemic that forced both countries’ governments to declare emergency measures to protect the health and welfare of their citizens.

While in the Philippines and Taiwan, I have been affected by these lockdowns — the prohibition for the general population from entering or leaving a specific area or region without justifiable reason — curfews, banning of domestic flights and buses and public transportation including taxis, Uber or Grab, and jeepney. Meetings, conferences, social gatherings and even masses were cancelled to prevent or minimize the spread and of this deadly COVID-19. A priest-friend of mine in his mid-80s told me that it is the first time in his memory as a priest that masses in the entire diocese have been suspended.

Schools, conference centers and non-essential shopping centers (except groceries) were mandated to close down so that people will be forced not to congregate, to mitigate the transfer of the deadly virus from one person to another. Social distancing, at least 6 meters apart, no handshakes and hugging are becoming common. In their place, facetime, or skype/online meetings are taking place every hour. Elbow to elbow or knee to knee or even shoe to shoe “shakes” have become creative substitutes to the customary gestures of greetings when one meets another.

Due to this coronavirus pandemic, our lifestyle is changed forever, which will necessitate many changes in our human activities. Discriminating what to do and choosing the gatherings to attend, like big parties, meetings or going to bars or casinos will be thought over more critically than in the past. The way we live and the activities we do will become more health-centered. Hoping and praying that this coronavirus pandemic will also be over sooner rather than later. We as members of humanity must learn a great lesson to be more prepared and be more “human” to one another, as this massive global health crisis has affected everyone, without regard to one’s color, education, wealth, religion or nationality. Man, after all, is a social animal and he cannot live in a cave by himself!

All of us who believe in a Supreme Being, God, or Allah or by any other name, must pray to him who causes all things, to forgive us for all our collective sins of omission or commission, and our trespasses as we also must forgive others who have sinned and trespassed against us and implore our God to deliver us from this “Crown of the Devil” as soon as possible. We give our praise and Glory to Him, as we beg for His Mercy especially at his crucial time of uncertainties! In Jesus’ name through His Immaculate Mother, we pray and ask you Lord to please hear our collective prayers!

Amidst all these sad events, however, was a priceless blessing in disguise that appeared to me quite serendipitously while in Manila. Billeted in a hotel in Malate, I suddenly remember that the famous Solidaridad Bookstore owned by national artist and noted fiction writer F. Sionil Jose was in nearby Padre Faura in Ermita. I decided to walk leisurely to the bookstore, after a sumptuous lunch with my incoming Rotary 3780 District Governor Johnny Gaw Yu at the Diamond Hotel. The owner, Manong “Frankie,” now 95 years old, still writes his column “HINDSIGHT” that appears every Monday in the Philippine Star, where I also penned my “Voice from America” column for several years upon the invitation of the late Maximo V. Soliven when was still, then, the Chairman of the newspaper.

Unfortunately, I did not have another chance to talk to Mr. Jose as he was busy writing his column that Friday to be published the following Monday. Oblivious of the time as I was so enamored and enjoying myself for hours just browsing, reading and choosing what books to buy, I was then reminded by the lady cashier that they will soon be closing the bookstore for the day. The following week I went back, but like the Robinson Shopping Center nearby and many business establishments, in Metro Manila, La Solidaridad Bookstore was also closed!

Opened in 1965 in Ermita (also a title of another F. Sionil Jose book), Solidaridad Bookstore has thousands of unusual collection of unique and diverse books on culture, history, arts, literature, sociology, anthropology, fiction as well as non-fiction, written by different authors from America to Europe to Asia, you name it.

When I was there, there were other book-lovers, non-Filipinos too, enjoying the place and buying their own favorite books as well. I have met the owner, F.Sionil Jose (also an Ilocano like me from Rosales, Pangasinan), the first time when I was still in Letran College in the late 1960s. Since then, I was always “meeting and conversing” with him regularly through his thought-provoking columns, essays and his prolific essays/novels that are replete with profound, perceptive and deep imaginations that made their characters alive!

One time another Ilocano journalist, the late Max V. Soliven, and I also dropped in this Solidaridad bookstore and had a very intellectual spirited conversation among the three of us, each representing a generation. How I wish I can have that kind of close encounters with intellectuals and men of words like them, every month! But as fate dictates, it is almost impossible now. However, those short-lived encounters and dialogues live in my mind forever, like Manong Frankie’s stories that are just profound and colorful figments of his deep and fertile imaginations, that made his characters almost real, breathing in the same room with you, the reader. Who can forget those characters, like Dayaw in “Waywaya,” Ramona in “Dama de Noche,” Marina in “Progress,” Alice Tan in “Tong,” Dr. Salvador Puro in “Olvidon,” and Jacobo and Gina in “Puppy Love?” They are still alive, forever, in the minds of thousands of readers like me!

Just to name a few of his many works, that I have tremendously enjoyed from his fiction stories are: “Waywaya (freedom),” “Dama de Noche,” “The God Stealer,” “Of Crabs and Fish,” “Gangrene,” “Olvidon,” and “Puppy Love.” And as a grandfather now, “A Walk with my Grandson,” is a sweet and very lovingly authentic story. I dare say that when a new reader reads a few of F. Sionil Jose’s masterpieces, he or she will fall in love and will desire to have more. Linda Nietes’ Philippine Expressions Bookshop in San Pedro, California carries most of his books.

Being “locked-down” in a hotel in Malate, a good leisurely walking distance from La Solidaridad, I read his books for many hours due to the cancellation of my scheduled meetings and conferences. It somehow resulted in many priceless hours of pleasure and being “lazy” but profiting handsomely from this extraordinary opportunity that seldom happens! One thing that really surprised me as a CPA-businessman, however, even after 55 years this bookstore’s existence, is that it still does NOT accept debit or credit cards! Old fashioned ways, but it survived and grew despite not embracing the 21st-century cashless society! Somehow it was beneficial to me; it saved me more thousands of pesos as I could not use my ATM or Visa Card to buy more!

To tease and hopefully to encourage more readers to try reading just a few of his works — especially the fiction that is written with an authentic Philippine culture, background, tradition as well as the dominant idiosyncrasies of the Filipino — this immigrant writer in America since the mid-’70s is happy and willing to offer a book by Mr. Sionil to the first 10 readers of this column who will request one, via Facebook or email.

Just tell me something about yourselves and “Why you want to read F. Sionil Jose” and give me your mailing address to send the book. If you do not know F. Sionil Jose or his bookstore or his works, Mr. Google or Wikipedia can easily help you.

Good luck and may you all dear readers be safe and protected from this COVID-19! God bless!

Email: ernie.delfin@gmail.com