Richard Gutierrez added to cast of FPJ’s ‘Ang Probinsiyano’

TV and movie action star Richard Gutierrez has been identified as the “Richard G” referred to in teasers for the resumption of the popular ABS-CBN series FPJ’s “Ang Probinsiyano” which now airs in the Kapamilya Channel.

This was revealed by my good friend Ricky Lo in a recent Funfare column in The Philippine Star.

Richard is no stranger to action series and will certainly be at home with “Ang Probinsiyano.”

The recently-wed actor (he and wife Sarah Lahbati had a civil wedding last March attended by family only) plays the character of Lito in the series, who is the childhood friend and former flame of Alyanna (played by Yanni Pressman). Alyanna is married to the titular character of Cardo (played by Coco Martin). The three cross paths in the town where Alyanna grew up to escape their troubles, and this is where Alyanna learns that Lito has been helping her relatives.

According to Richard, his character reveals a darker side but initially looks like a good guy.

“As of now, mabait ang dating ng character ko,” Richard was quoted as saying. “But it’s a trap for Cardo. Eventually, Lito will create trouble in Alyanna and Cardo’s marriage.”

“What I am looking forward to is my encounter with Coco,” added Richard, who has trained in martial arts before. “Dapat abangan ang paghaharap nina Lito at Cardo.”

According to Richard, the crew and cast are locked in during the shoot, where they undergo swab testing and observe other protocols like wearing a face mask and face shiled and social distancing.

When asked what other things he brings in his bag, Richard replied, “Multi-vitamins, lots of vitamin C, zinc. I also had a flu vaccine and I brought along dumb bells, gym equipment and a stationary bike. I exercise in my room to strengthen my immune system.”

While on the set, Richard does Skype with his wife Sarah and their sons Zion and Kai.

Richard revealed that the quarantine has done wonders for their family.

“You know what’s good about this quarantine? It makes our family closer, at naging closer din sina Zion at Kai. We guide them in online education, with Sarah as teacher at ako backup lang.”

* * *

Some actors are staying put while the COVID-19 pandemic is going on. Case in point: Julia Montes.

The actress is doing fine while on quarantine.

“Right now, I’m focusing first on things I didn’t get to do because I was too busy with work. I get to do all my errands now, as well as resume projects I never got to finish. I also work out now. I get to do my skincare routine regularly,” Montes told the Inquirer in an interview as she also said that the lockdown reignited her passion for cooking which she has been able to share with loved ones.

“I’m an on-the-go type of girl, but I’m also a homebody. Quarantine life doesn’t affect me much. I’m happy when I’m just in the house. I find satisfaction in cleaning and rearranging fixtures. Other than my fear for the safety of my family, friends and loyal fans during this pandemic, I’m perfectly fine where I am,” the actress further stated.

And while she is on hiatus from showbiz work, the “Mara Clara” and “Walang Hanggan” actress knows that staying relevant is important during these difficult times.

“Viewers are now extremely intelligent. They want authenticity. They expect more from artists. Their showbiz idols don’t just have to be successful, they also have to show concern for society and our environment,” Montes explained.

“Being relevant is caring for other people and about what’s happening now. It is also about speaking the truth, as well as about being good always and helping others,” she added.

Aside from praying for “forgiveness for shortcomings and mistakes we’ve committed toward each other,” the 25-year-old actress said, “I pray for this pandemic to finally be over and that we all survive it. I hope for every Filipino family to recover from this test.

Let’s not lose faith despite the trials.”

“Let’s hope God embraces all the people who are hurting, grieving and struggling; those whoa are ill and those who lose their jobs as a consequence of the pandemic. These are some of the things I fervently pray for each night.”

Although she won’t reveal the details exactly, Montes has been actively involved with several outreach programs helping those displaced by the pandemic.