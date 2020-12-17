Richard Yap signs contract with GMA Artist Center

ACTOR Richard Yap, who became widely recognized for his roles in primetime soaps, recently signed a management contract with GMA Artist Center, transitioning to become a Kapuso artist after spending the past decade as a Kapamilya, according to a story on PEP.ph.

Known to fans as “Sir Chief” (Be Careful With My Heart) and “Papa Chen” (My Binondo Girl), Yap will be seen in GMA Network’s “Dear Uge Presents,” a comedy anthology topbilled by Eugene Domingo, and the late night variety/comedy program “The Boobay and Tekla Show.”

“I am quite overwhelmed as I never thought this would come about. Now that it’s finally here, I am just so happy and so thankful to become a part of the Kapuso family,” the actor/model/singer/businessman was quoted as saying.

According to Yap, he is excited to work with the network’s stars, including Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista, Solenn Heusaff, Andrea Torres, Jean Garcia (a friend of his) and Michael V.

“Expect the unexpected? I guess you can expect me to try and experiment into other genres other than the ones that I’ve done before,” Yap answered when asked what viewers can expect from him as he joins a new network.

* * *

Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola are officially engaged!

In his column Funfare by my good friend Ricky Lo of The Philippine Star, the two lovebirds gave a few details of their engagement ceremony, done on a beach in Amanpulo in Palawan.

According to Jessy, the details of Luis’ proposal are hazy as she felt like her mind went blank for a bit.

“Kasi ganoon pala when a guy is proposing to you,” she stated. “Your mind goes blank. Parang nawawala ka sa sarili mo!”

“Ang dami niyang sinabi. When he finally proposed, I didn’t hear the rest of the proposal and only ‘yung ‘marry me.’ And I said yes,” she continued.

Of the ring, which reportedly is three to four carats, 18K, white gold, with diamonds on the side, Jessy says she is “just so grateful and flattered na pinagbigyan ni Luis ang dream ko to have a ring na ganito ang design.”

Jessy also appreciates the fact that Luis respected her timeline and waited until everything fell into place.

Jessy revealed that her wish is for a beach wedding, although they haven’t set a date yet and are still in the planning stages.

Luis, for his part, is super-happy that he and Jessy share the same values and likes.

“The one thing I appreciate about Jessy is her being family-oriented. Just like me, she givds importance to her family, kung gaano ka-espesyal ang pamilya. She also reminds me of my mom… very loving and very caring,” Luis related.

“They have a special personal relationship,” Luis answered when asked if Jessy has developed a bond with his mom, current Batangas 6th District Representative Vilma Santos-Recto, known to everyone as the Star for All Seasons. “They call or text each other every day. Grabe mag-usap ‘yung dalawa. At parehong maalaga. Let’s say I get sick, silang dalawa ang aligagang-aligaga. Para ngang sila ang doctor ko, eh!”

As for kids, Luis said that he and Jessy plan on having three.