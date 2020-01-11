Seeing into the future

(Reading Time: 4 minutes)

AS an anchor/psychic of the number one radio/TV station in the Philippines, I do yearly forecasts or predictions for the country and internationally.

Last year’s predictions had a batting average of 95%. My visions highlighted the church bombing, Anak Krakatoa’s eruption, the discovery of an important artifact that changes man’s early beginnings, earth splitting in Mindanao and many, many others.

How do I do it?

There is a specific place near Caleruega in Nasugbu, Batangas where I usually sit down and gaze into the mountains. I breathe in slowly and let my eyes feast first on the lush greens and serene hills. I look at the birds and enjoy listening to their chirping.

I sit there and stay quiet, clear my mind, pray, do shielding with the white light and then let the visions come. It is like watching television with your eyes closed. Different scenes cross my mind and the vision jumps from one scene to the next without transition.

I have to be quick and write blindly, on a piece of paper, what I see with my eyes closed. Visions of people, situations, grief, happiness, jubilation and all sorts of emotions are seen in the different scenes.

A little side story on my predictions. It was December 23 in 2018 when I aired the predictions for 2019. I kept on repeating “Krakatoa, Krakatoa keeps on coming into my mind. I don’t know what it means.” Then hours after airing it on my early morning program, Anak Krakatoa erupted in Indonesia.

Again on December 22, 2019, I aired my predictions for 2020. Some of the predictions were “unrest in the Middle East, planes deployment and missiles in the air.” On December 31, the U.S. Embassy was attacked in Iraq thus paving the way for planes deployment and missiles in January.

These are my visions.

Part I of my 2020 predictions were originally written on Dec. 11, 2019, and I shared them on “Magandang Buhay” on ABS-CBN, taped Dec. 20 and aired Jan. 1, as well as on “Pinoy Vibes” on DZMM (Dec. 22 and 29); “Magandang Morning” on Dec. 29 and “Todo Todo Walang Preno” on Dec. 22.

There may be a lot of challenges but they are meant to be surpassed. The strength, the love and the will to go on are far stronger.

In the Philippines: On a certain day, people will cry out and fight for something. This will be a surprise to many. A dialogue will be opened. A unification of some sort will happen to fight a cause; a high-ranking female government official will be controversial. She must be careful about what she will do or say in public; politicians E and R must be careful with their health; a madam must also be careful with her health; Worsening of health for a very public figure. This may spell something very serious; a medical doctor will bring us glory; a lot of earth-shaking will still be felt, mostly in the Visayas and Mindanao and a few in northern Luzon; discovery of a new fish species in the Philippines; unrest in the far southern part of the Philippines; a big politician will have a sudden heart attack; shocking revelations will continue on drug issues and it will have a big impact on the Filipino political circle; another big bombing may occur if it will not be foiled in time; a veteran actress with the letter R must really be careful; more diseases to livestock and poultry. We have to be careful of imported food.

There will be more honors in the field of directing, singing and acting. ports will also shine. The robotics and debating team will bring us honor. Also, genius kids in science and math will earn us glory. There could be a tornado in Mindanao. In the arts, a young actress may get pregnant; a Filipino director will make it big internationally; a Filipino film will win an international award; a Filipino actor will win an award; and online businesses will prosper.

Internationally: Planes deployment; big train disaster; something about the Amazon; discovery of a new tribe in South America; discovery of a new plant species; unrest in the Middle East; a new breakthrough in medicine, specifically surgery; big reversal of events in the U.S.; the Hawaiian islands and Haiti will be in the news; something big in Poland as well.

The second part of my predictions was written on Dec. 20, 2019 and aired on “Pinoy Vibes” on Dec. 19 and 26 and “Todo Todo Walang Preno” on Dec. 31.

The Philippines will break a record in sports. An unusual sea occurrence will take place in the southern part of the Philippines. There will be a controversy enveloping a veteran actor, while an actress/celebrity will be engaged. There will be a big break up in showbiz. Talks will continue with insurgents.

Internationally, a mutated animal will come to the surface. There will be a change in British policies. One Asian country’s government will see a big shift. Moscow will make the news. An important discovery will be made that will affect the earth’s atmosphere. Meanwhile, there will be collisions and missiles in the air. Riots will escalate. Controversial decisions will be made regarding uprisings.

The predictions 2019 and 2020 can be viewed on my website www.stargazer.ph or my Facebook page, Stargazer Philippines.

* * *

Stargazer is a life coach, aura reader, psychic/clairvoyant, and lecturer on the paranormal. She uses the aura, energies & vibrations as focal points of her psychic readings. Using several techniques involving the psychological, spiritual, paranormal and her own experience of the intricacies of life, Stargazer makes one get in touch with his inner and understand life in a positive manner. Faith in God and belief in self is what Stargazer emphasizes on. Currently, Stargazer is a radio anchor of DZMM Teleradyo, the radio arm of ABS-CBN. Her show “Pinoy Vibes” has been airing every Sunday morning since Sept. 2007. She can be reached at stargazerphils@gmail.com. For more information, please visit http://stargazer.ph/.