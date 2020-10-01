Talented, fashionable actress Maja Salvador of Wildflower fame heads list of October celebrants

MAJA Ross Andres Salvador, who was born on October 5, 1988 in Aparri, Cagayan, is a talented Filipino actress, dancer, model, singer and producer. Widely recognized as the “Dance Princess,” the Kapamilya star announced recently to her fans that she will be appearing in programs for other TV networks.

Maja belongs to the Salvador showbiz clan, which includes Lou Salvador Jr. (acknowledged as the James Dean of the Philippines), Leroy Salvador, Ross Rival (Rosauro Salvador), Alona Alegre (Maria Lourdes Salvador), Mina Aragon Del Rosario (Mina Salvador), Philip Salvador, Deborah Sun (Jean Louise Salvador), Jonjon Hernandez (John Hernandez Salvador), Jobelle Salvador and Janella Salvador.

It was in 2017 that Maja’s star rose to new heights with her portrayal of the characters Lily Cruz/Ivy Aguas in the widely-watched Wildflower television series for which bagged the best actress award at the 2019 Asia Contents Awards in Busan, South Korea. Maja also had in other popular series like “FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano,” “The Killer Bride,” “Nagsimula sa Puso,” “Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin,” “The Legal Wife,” “Bridges of Love” and “Ina, Kapatid, Anak.”

In 2012, Maja won the Best Actress trophies at the 36th Gawad Urian Awards and the 30th Luna Awards (formerly known as the Film Academy of the Philippines [FAP] Awards for the independent film “Thelma” directed by Paul Soriano. In the film, Maja portrays the titular character who is a runner with big dreams for her family and does everything in her power to achieve those dreams. She had stated in an interview before that the film is based on the life of Filipino athletes, particularly runners. For the film, Maja was coached and trained by medal-winning runner and long jumper Elma Muros.

Last September 21, Maja threw a street food party with her loved ones to celebrate reaching 1 million subscribers in the video-sharing platform YouTube. She started vlogging in 2019 and her channel is entitled “Meet Maja.”

Maja turns 32 this year. Along with “Wildflower” actress, other prominent celebrities who will be celebrating their birthdays this Halloween month are:

To all October birthday celebrants, my heartfelt greetings!