The ‘unkabogable’ love of Vice Ganda and Ion Perez

WHAT could be more romantic than a reciprocated love? Is it a love that you proudly declare and show off for the whole world to know and see? Such is the example of the love that Ion Perez has for the “Unkabogable” star and TV host Vice Ganda.

They have been all over the news lately, to put it succinctly, and for good reasons. For me, it’s refreshing to hear after getting barraged with news of family feuds, couples breaking up, and marriages falling apart. It’s nice to hear about stories such as theirs.

I know it hasn’t been easy for them since it wasn’t too long ago when they both denied being in a relationship despite being spotted together several times. I wouldn’t blame them for keeping their relationship secret. I would’ve done the same thing. But there’s just no stopping such love that “deserves to be known.” As Vice Ganda said in his interview with Inquirer:

“Kasi dati ‘yun yung iniinda kong sakit eh, na parang ‘ba’t parang hindi naman ako kayang ipagmalaki ng mga lalaking nakakarelasyon ko o minamahal ko,” Vice said. “Tapos sabi ko, ‘bakit ‘yung nararamdaman kong ganon dati, bakit ko ipaparamdam kay Ion?’ (Before, I was always hurt because the men I loved could not take pride in being with me. Then I asked myself, why would I let Ion feel the same way I felt?)”

“Kasi siya nauna eh, siya ‘yung mga nagpo-post noon pa sa Instagram, ako bihira eh. Sabi ko, ‘deserve ni Ion ‘to, kasi mabuti naman siyang tao bakit ko siya ikahihiya?’ (He was the first one to show me off, he always posts about me on Instagram, while I rarely post about him. I said to myself, ‘Ion deserves this because he is a good person, why would I be ashamed of him?’)” he added.

Vice Ganda revealed that he and Ion Perez have been in a relationship for one year, just a little over a week after confirming the long-running rumor that they are indeed a couple.

Vice shared that it was ”liberating” to finally go public with his relationship with Perez in an interview posted last Tuesday, Nov. 5 on the Facebook page of “Tonight with Boy Abunda.”

“Freedom is bliss. It’s liberating, mas masarap kumilos, hindi nakakangawit, wala kang iniisip mas na-eenjoy namin ang buhay,” the comedian said.

Vice recently gave fans a snippet of Ion and him enjoying their Japan trip through his Instagram post also on Saturday, Nov. 2: “You start being happy the moment you stop giving a shit!”

The couple exchanged ‘I-love-yous’ during a segment in “It’s Showtime” last September, even before confirming their relationship to the public.

But, who is Ion Perez? Apart and before he became Vice Ganda’s boyfriend, what was he doing and where has he been all this time when Vice Ganda’s heart is being torn into pieces one too many times?

I did a little digging online and this is what I found out:

Before Perez became known as “Kuya Escort” on “It’s Showtime,” Ion Perez made a mark in the male pageant scene.

When Perez appeared on “It’s Showtime” in September 2018, he had mistakenly thought he was only scheduled to audition for the “Kuya Escort” role. He ended up on stage, interacting with the co-hosts including Vice Ganda.

Prior to this, Perez had already met Vice Ganda a year earlier during a “Gandang Gabi Vice” taping. In October 2017, he and his fellow Misters of Filipinas winners were among the audience members, and Perez was handpicked by “Gigil Kid” Carlo for an on-the-spot interview.

Perez hails from Concepcion, Tarlac. He was among the winners of the 2017 Misters of Filipinas pageant. He was also crowned Mister Universe Tourism, thereby clinching him wider modeling opportunities.

But even before that, Perez was already a rising fashion model. Among his notable stints is being part of the bachelor list of Cosmpolitan Philippines.

He is the 11th of 15 siblings. His late father was a jeepney driver, while his mother worked for a time as a kakanin vendor.

As a kid, Perez was bullied because of his lanky frame. He used this as motivation to get physically fit, which would lead him to modeling opportunities. He used to help his parents sell poultry at the wet market. One of his tactics to attract customers then, he said, was going shirtless.

Due to the lack of confidence, Perez was initially hesitant to join pageants. However, after three years of convincing from his talent manager who saw his potential, Perez eventually tried out for Misters of Filipinas – and the rest is history.

I like Ion for Vice. I think his feelings for Vice are real and given that he is not ashamed to show it and is proud of being in a relationship with him tell sus that his intentions are good.

I wish them both success in their relationship and may they truly beat all the odds and remain undaunted, unbeatable and entirely “unkabogable.”

To Vice and Ion, may you live happily ever after!

