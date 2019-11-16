The conquest of Kilimanjaro

ROMEO Balboa’s photos are unrelated to stories that make an antidote to the unhappy news of the day. He sets as an example to the rest of his colleagues just to simply enjoy the fun of pictures: taking what recaptures the fun of photography and the enthusiasm that led one to become photographers to begin with.

Here is Romeo’s first person account, as narrated when I interviewed him last Friday, November 8:

“My adventures in trekking started way back in 2014 when I was invited by a good friend from Oregon to join his mountain exploration in Africa. We planned to go to Mt. Kilimanjaro, one of Africa’s tallest peak, and also the world’s tallest free-standing mountain. The summit, named Uhuru Point, is 5,895 meters (19,341 feet) above sea level. While most high mountains are part of ranges, such as Mount Everest’s Himalayan Mountain Range, free-standing mountains like Kilimanjaro are usually a result of volcanic activity.

“It was on October 2014 when I started my first journey to Africa; a 21-hour flight from Los Angeles to Amsterdam then finally to Tanzania, Africa. It was very exciting and I was ready to embrace the adventure and challenges that I will encounter on this journey to the peak of Kilimanjaro.

“From the base camp we took the Lemosho route, a trail that offers remote and spectacular, dramatic gorges and views of west Kilimanjaro. The weather was cold, we encountered some rain. As we were about to reached our destination, we have to adapt to the change in the altitude and temperature.

“After seven days we reached the Uhuru Point, we started 9 in the group but only 8 of us reached the summit. We spent an hour in Uhuru Point, I took pictures and enjoyed the 360-degree view of the mountain, I was blown away by the vast view and beauty of the nature. It took us another two days to go back to our based camp, enjoying the feast for our eyes.

“On April 2018, I plunged in to another trekking adventure at Everest Base camp, the travel time is 22 hours from Los Angeles to China then Kathmandu, Nepal, landing on Lukla, the deadliest airport in the world. As known to everyone Mt. Everest is earth’s highest mountain above sea level, located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas, this has an elevation of 8,848 m (29,029 ft). We spent 9 days going to Everest base camp. It was seven days ascending to the peak of Everest and 2 days going down. The continuing period of altitude going on the Everest Camp base is incessantly hard. Reaching the peak of Everest is inspiring, the trek is in the heart of the most mountainous part of the Himalayas.

“But the most recent travel and trekking adventure I had was last October 2019. I went back to Mt. Kilimanjaro. This time we took and explored another trail, the Rongai route. This route approaching the northern part of Kilimanjaro, offers true wilderness experience, for me it was the toughest summit night from the North. We reached the Uhuru point in 3 days despite losing the trails because of the heavy snow, the trail was difficult even for our trek guide, but we walked continuously, as our guide pushed us to the limits to conquer the trail. When we landed on the peak of Mt. Kilimanjaro, I wore my barong (Filipino traditional costume) and waved our flag, indeed it was sweeter this time, because I showed that I am one proud Filipino, who achieved climbing the highest mountain in Africa twice.

“Going back to the ground base took us two days not withstanding perils.

“Every mountain that I climbed is uniquely challenging, a wonderful quest. Behind a sense of fulfillment is hard work, impossible to go into the battles without determined preparation, in order to succeed. Before going to my trek adventures, I underwent training and physical conditioning for almost two-three months, I have to adapt my body and mostly strengthen my lungs in order to acclimate. I walked six miles to work then another 6 miles going back home.

“I spent my weekends climbing Mt. Valley in Saint Gabriel, Los Angeles this has an elevation of 10,064 ft. (3,068 m) and the peak is Mount San Antonio. I had all the immunizations required each time before going to Africa and Nepal; prepared all the necessary gears needed! It is never cheap to climb mountains as you have to prepare an amount for the flight, support crew and accommodation.

“When trekking, all trails are not easy, ascending to a mountain is difficult as you have to acclimate, go on different slopes to reach the peak. We listened intently to our African guide ‘Pole! Pole!’ or ‘Walk slow! Slow!’ was our mantra. The sum of those little steps has put me in a sense of victory ascending the top of the world.

“My love for travel and hobby of walking has brought me to various conquests!

“Each exploration gave me an inspiration and determination to go on, unlocking milestones and see the beauty of the world!”

*As told to the (Moonlighter) columnist.

