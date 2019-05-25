The gift of the Holy Spirit

“He’s Jesus, our Lord, who promised his disciples and all of us who would believe in him his abiding presence. And so, he gave us the most precious gift: his Spirit dwelling within us, which satisfies beyond all human expectations.”

HAVE you recently received a gift? One that moved your heart in sincere gratitude to the person that gave it? Was it a watch, a concert ticket, some cash, a jacket or a pretty dress? Whatever it was, what overwhelmed you and touched your heart was not merely the gift, but the generosity, kindness, and thoughtfulness of the giver.

This Sunday’s Gospel speaks of this kind of giver. He’s Jesus, our Lord, who promised his disciples and all of us who would believe in him his abiding presence. And so, he gave us the most precious gift: his Spirit dwelling within us, which satisfies beyond all human expectations.

How did Jesus manifest this gift? We can simply reflect on the lives of the disciples and all the saints and martyrs that followed, who gave their lives to the mission of spreading the Gospel. What moved them to dedicate their lives to the service of the Gospel? What kept their faith? It was the Spirit of Jesus that lived within them—God’s indwelling.

As Jesus said to his disciples in this Sunday’s Gospel (John 14:23-29), “Whoever loves me will keep my word, and my Father will love him, and we will come to him and make our dwelling with him.” Moreover, he told them, “The Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you everything and remind you of all that I told you.”

In the First Reading this Sunday (Acts 15:1-2, 22-29), the Holy Spirit empowered and emboldened Paul, Barnabas, the other apostles and followers of Jesus to bring the Gospel to far-flung lands, not only to the Jews but also to the Gentiles. They faced many oppositions and made hard decisions, but the Holy Spirit guided them.

It is always our hope then that the Holy Spirit would give wisdom and courage to our pope, bishops, priests and other leaders as our Church faces the challenges of this age, particularly those that affect her moral teachings, destroy family values, and misguide the minds of children and youth.

In his visit to Mexico on February 12-18, 2016, Pope Francis reminded the Mexican bishops of the power of the Holy Spirit in their lives as leaders of the Church. He told them:

“We do not need ‘princes,’ but rather a community of the Lord’s witnesses. Christ is the only light; he is the well-spring of living water; from his breath comes forth the Spirit, who fills the sails of the ecclesial barque. In the glorified Christ, whom the people of his country love to honor as King, may you together kindle and be filled with the light of his presence which is never extinguished; breathe deeply the wholesome air of his Spirit. It falls to you to sow Christ in his land, to keep alive his humble light which enlightens without causing confusion, to ensure that in his living waters the thirst of your people is quenched; to set the sails so that the Spirit’s breeze may fill them, never allowing the barque of the Church in Mexico to run aground.”

As faithful Christians, may we nothing on earth discourage us from fulfilling the mission of Jesus Christ to keep sowing love, peace, and justice in the world. Like a ship that survives many storms, may our Church continue to sail peacefully and courageously through the power of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

* * *

From a Filipino immigrant family, Reverend Rodel G. Balagtas was ordained to the priesthood from St. John’s Seminary in 1991. He served as Associate Pastor at St. Augustine, Culver City (1991-1993); St. Martha, Valinda (1993-1999); and St. Joseph the Worker, Canoga Park (1991-2001). In 2001, he served as Administrator Pro Tem of St. John Neumann in Santa Maria, CA, until his appointment as pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary, Los Angeles, in 2002, which lasted 12 years. His term as Associate Director of Pastoral Field Education at St. John’s Seminary began in July 2014.