Thread Lift: Erasing aging signs from head to toe

I HAVE talked about “Thread Lift” in my column before. It is one of the topics I have enjoyed discussing because I really find the process of facelift via PDO threads to be groundbreaking. It is a state-of-the-art cosmetic procedure that I never would have imagined possible but here we are.

The procedure involves the insertion of very fine surgical (and biodegradable!) sutures into the soft tissue just beneath the skin. It uses Polydioxanone or commonly known as PDO which has a long safety record in surgery in South Korea and has been used for decades in orthopedics (to treat frozen shoulders, tennis elbow, golfers elbow and etc.), and in cosmetic for skin tightening, skin rejuvenation, and face lifting. This synthetic polymer is highly versatile and was originally used as a mono- or multi-filament thread. Biodegradation of PDO occurs through a process of hydrolysis over a time period of between six to eight months.

Thread Lift is frequently used to lift and re-contour the mid and lower face. It is more commonly known as a non-surgical facelift. No incisions are necessary; instead, we insert threads in your skin using a needle and then pull them to tighten your skin. It’s known to lift sagging facial skin for a more youthful appearance that can improve the appearance of cheeks, brow, jawline and labial folds through soft tissue manipulation.

The process targets the dermis and Subcutaneous tissue using different threads for treating different areas. Another benefit of this procedure is that it is a less expensive alternative to facelifts. Also, it takes less time to perform and have a much less recovery time.

Imagine this procedure and think: If this can be done on my face, will it work on my body? ABSOLUTELY!

The above mentioned process is also possible in a Body Thread Lift: A non surgical, no-incision procedure using polyladioxanone, a naturally occurring substance that has been used in Medicine for over 25 years – inserted into the skin or the subcutaneous fat of the specific area to be treated, using a fine needle to elevate the tissue and lift problem areas. Polydioxanone naturally encourages collagen production of the skin, meaning your skin will gradually improve, even after the absorption of the threads.

This practically means that this “time-erasing procedure” is also capable of “threading down” to our gravity-fighting body zones such as the abdomen, chest, arms and buttocks. The loss of skin’s firmness due to aging is mostly seen in these areas. Thus, making thread lift a great solution.

It is a revolutionary aesthetic treatment that promises to reverse the signs of loose skin, restore youthful definition and bring spectacular lifting effects, similar to those delivered by surgical lifting procedure, but with zero recovery time.

Body Thread Lift is used for tightening up certain areas of the body prone to sagging skin, achieves remarkable lifting results without going under general anesthetic or any post-surgery discomfort. It is minimally invasive and perfectly ideal for those who prefer a walk-in-walk-out procedure.

For optimum aesthetic results, Body Thread Lift is often used in combination with RF which adopts RF radio frequency to achieving skin tightening.

Body Thread Lift is much less time-consuming than a traditional lift and depending on the area of concern, it can be performed using PDO Thread technology – for progressive skin restoration and toning – or using instant lifting COG Threads.

Body Thread Lift can target the entire face or certain areas of facial and body skin, including: face, neck, décolletage, arms, abdomen, buttocks, inner thighs and knees.

Among the main benefits of Body Thread Lift treatment is that PDO and COG Threads involve no incisions – thus, they leave no scars or marks; hence, no downtime and the patient may resume his normal lifestyle immediately after. You may experience some light bruising or redness which will subside within a few days following the treatment.

Due to the biodegradable suture material of the threads, which may last six to eight months, no complications have been observed. Because of the stimulation of collagen production, the result may last up to two years.

Now that modern Thread Lifts, such as Body Thread Lift, are not just for the face, we are no longer limited to injectable compounds to address sagging skin on areas such as our tummy, buttocks and thighs. The best part is that both face thread lift and body thread lift are available at my clinic. We would love to “turn back time” for you and restore your skin starting in the face and below.

***

Imee is an established aesthetician, a business owner and a managing partner for Image Spa MD and CEO of Image Body SPA. She has a degree in Biology and Doctor of Dental Medicine. Image Spa is now one of the most reputable medical spa facilities in LA and has branches in Rancho Cucamonga and Encinitas for Image SPA MD and iSkin in West Hollywood. Imee has been in the aesthetics industry for over 20 years.