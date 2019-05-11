Ultra Femme 360: Technology’s gift to women

THE month of May is a very special month because we are celebrating Mother’s Day.

And because it’s Mother’s day, we are also honoring the miracle of a mother-bringing-life-into-this-world. So today, we are very delighted to talk about an innovative procedure that is majorly beneficial to all women – yes, not just mothers but every woman who would like to give their “lady V” a makeover.

You read that right, my friend. This non-invasive cosmetic technology is for vaginal rejuvenation, otherwise known as Ultra femme 360.

Aside from pregnancy, aging also causes a woman’s “lady parts” to feel dry. They experience dryness, incontinence and change in the appearance of the labia minora and Labia majora or the outer appearance of their “lady Vs.” And moms wish for it to go back to the way it was before an 8lb. human came out of there. This is now possible with Ultra Femme 360.

Ultra Femme 360 is a sophisticated radio frequency technology that has the ability to address a wide range of tissue that can affect the appearance and feel of a woman’s vagina.

At ISkin, Image Body Spa and Image Spa MD, we strive to discover ways and available technology to improve the skin and body. It is with pride and excitement that I introduce a treatment that will make our dreams (yes, men and women included) come true. Why? Because It’s meant to tighten and rejuvenate the vaginal area – a makeover for the ‘lady V,’ so to speak. Something both ladies and gents will definitely appreciate.

It is a radio frequency treatment that targets two different areas, the labia and the vaginal canal (inside and outside basically). Focused thermal energy disrupts collagen fibers, causing them to unravel and produce new collagen fibers and stimulate blood flow, which in turn restores the vagina and vulva areas to a more youthful state.

Ultra Femme claims to tighten and raise the labia, decrease the diameter of the vaginal opening and canal and improve natural sensation and lubrication.

Other benefits aside from rejuvenation of the vagina and entire vulvar and area, includes plumping of Labia Majora, lifting and firming of Labia Minora, tightening of Introitus (vaginal opening), tightening of Vaginal Canal, tightening of Perineum, increased Blood Flow to clitoris and may decrease stress incontinence.

While most mothers confess that after giving birth, things just haven’t been the same down there, they’ve given up hope because vaginal rejuvenations usually included surgery, painful recovery and a significant amount of downtime.

Well, good news! This procedure is a great option for women who desire non-surgical improvement of their intimate health. Plus, no anesthesia is required there is no downtime. The whole procedure is non-invasive, painless with a warm heat sensation. It requires no recovery time. You can easily have the treatment during your lunch break and return to your daily activities immediately.

The procedure meets strict safety standards. The built-in Energy Flow Control system provides uniform heating during the therapy. This means that the treatment is typically without any discomfort, while the optimal amount of energy reaches the target tissue. Heating at lower temperatures compared to ablative lasers decreases the risk for infection or discharge.

And like all treatments, we tailor an individual plan based on your needs. The recommended number is three treatment sessions scheduled once a week. Patients have reported improvements after a single treatment session. The results will typically continue to improve over the therapy time and the follow-up period.

This latest technology is currently available at ISkin in West Hollywood and at Image Spa MD.

We are one of the few providers who have been using it and we are getting excellent reviews from clients.

As a mother and a woman, this is actually one of the best things that Technology has gifted mankind. And what better time to give yourself or the woman in your life this special gift but now. Head over to one of our clinics and get yourself, your mom or your wife “the best” mother’s day gift.

iSkin is located at 8709 Beverly Blvd in West Hollywood, CA. Image Spa MD is located at 9227 Haven Ave. Suite 120, Rancho Cucamonga, CA and 499 N El Camino Real, suite c-200, Encinitas. Or you may call (424) 382-1002 for ISkin or (909) 989-8464 for Image Spa MD in Rancho Cucamonga.

Imee is an established aesthetician, a business owner and a managing partner for Image Spa MD and CEO of Image Body SPA. She has a degree in Biology and Doctor of Dental Medicine. Image Spa is now one of the most reputable medical spa facilities in LA and has branches in Rancho Cucamonga and Encinitas for Image SPA MD and Image Body SPA-West Hollywood. Imee has been in the aesthetics industry for over 20 years.

