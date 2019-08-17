Underarm botox is the best gift you can give yourself before summer ends

YOU would think that there is nothing worse than getting baked under the Southern California sun with its record-breaking heatwave, gusty winds, hot air and low humidity but there is! And that is sweating excessively in the middle of a client meeting, having to repeatedly raise and extend your hand. You find yourself silently praying that the wet circles under your arms don’t seep out onto your shoulders or down your sleeves. It’s one of the most embarrassing experiences ever.

I hear you – and I come bearing the BEST gift you could give yourself to get out of this “sweaty situation.”

I’m pretty sure you’ve heard the term Botox injections. It’s been used in treating a variety of medical conditions but is quite known as a cosmetic treatment for wrinkles. And because of its ability to treat neuromuscular conditions such as migraines and muscle spasms, it can also block the nerves that are responsible for activating your sweat glands. It is a new treatment option for people who are prone to excessive sweating otherwise known as hyperhidrosis. Hyperhidrosis is the medical term for excessive sweating. It refers to any abnormal sweating, such as sweating when it’s not hot. People who sweat excessively often soak through their clothing or drip sweat. Regular antiperspirants don’t work well for those with this condition.

This is where Botox swoops in to save the day!

Botox has been FDA-approved for people who sweat excessively from their armpits. It is injected in the problem area and it stops the nerves from sending stimulating sweat messages to the glands in the skin. So no more sweat, no more wet circles under the arms, no more buttock-clenching moments with your elbows tucked tightly to your waist or with crisscrossed arms as you dig your soaking hands under your armpits to keep the “secret” from spilling out.

The way that Botox injections work is that they paralyze the nerves that cause your sweat glands to produce too much sweat such as in the case of one suffering from hyperhidrosis. Normally, your nervous system activates your sweat glands when your body temperature rises. This is how your body automatically cools itself. In people with hyperhidrosis, however, the nerves that signal the sweat glands are overactive. With Botox injections, the overactive nerves are essentially paralyzed. When your nerves can’t signal your sweat glands, you don’t sweat. You may be a candidate for this procedure if your sweating fails to improve with prescription antiperspirants.

There are also a number of studies that have proven the safety of Botox. Most people tolerate it well. Some possible side effects include: pain or bruising at the injection site, headache, or flu-like symptoms.

A couple of things to remember before considering this procedure: one is that Botox only prevents sweating in the specific area where it’s injected. And two: I would recommend an experienced practitioner to administer your Botox injection, such as the ones we have in our clinics. The injections don’t take long and can be completed during an office visit.

As soon as you’re done with your Botox injections, you can return to your normal life and start high-five-ing your boss without the fear of the sweaty armpits.

Also, it will take between two and seven days for you to stop sweating in the treated area. We may ask you to schedule a follow-up appointment to check-in and touch up any missed spots. The effects of Botox are temporary, which means you’ll need more injections in the future. But the dryness can last anywhere from four to fourteen months. About two weeks after your treatment, once you have seen the full effects of the Botox, you should see us for a follow-up appointment.

As a professional esthetician, I am always after the well-being of my clients. Underarm botox is a highly effective treatment for excessive sweating and for many people, it has drastically improved their quality of life. If you suffer from excessive sweating in that region, I highly suggest you give yourself the gift of confidence that is brought about by having this procedure.

At iSkin Face and Image Spa MD, we are more than happy to get to know you and your specific needs. More importantly, we love you to love your skin and the body you are in, whether it’s spring, winter, fall and especially this summer season. See you soon! High five!

