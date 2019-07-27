You belong to Christ

“YOU were buried with him in baptism, in which you were also raised with him through faith in the power of God, who raised him from the dead.” (Col 2:12)

You might not remember the date of your baptism, but it is one of the most important days of your life. For on that day, you were born again; you received new life in Jesus Christ through the water of baptism and the Holy Spirit.

Baptism washed away your original sin and infused your soul with sanctifying grace. It left an indelible spiritual mark (character) of belonging to Christ in your soul. Indeed, it’s the priceless gift that you received from God.

On the day of your baptism, you put on Christ and received the power of the Holy Spirit. You received the call to be like Christ—to be a priest, a prophet, and a king.

By your Christian baptism, you join Christ in commemorating his eternal sacrifice to his Father to give God honor and glory, particularly when we celebrate the Eucharist together.

You take part in spreading Christ’s teachings and testifying to the power of his actions in the church and the world. And you put your faith in Christ to practice by your love, compassion, and service to the People of God, especially those who are poor, sick, lonely, and persecuted.

As a Christian, you show your trust in God’s providence, mercy, and forgiveness. You do it more concretely when you pray the Lord’s Prayer that our Lord, Jesus Christ taught us. So you mean what you say when you address God as Our Father who provides for our daily bread, seek his forgiveness, and wills to forgive others who wronged you.

You are willing to persevere in faith and prayer. You firmly believe in the words of Jesus: “Ask and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks, receives; and the one who seeks, finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.”

So, celebrate and live your baptism every day of your life! Give thanks to God for giving you new life in Christ. Trust him at all times. Persevere in prayer.

You might want to know the exact date of your baptism, so look for that baptismal certificate and put it in a special place to remind you of this priceless gift, this indelible mark in your soul of belonging to Christ!

If you’re a true Christian, live your faith to the fullest degree!

* * *

Fr. Rodel “Odey” Balagtas is the pastor of Incarnation Church in Glendale, California.