Casa Luisa, a Fil-Am’s getaway in Joshua Tree, CA

ABOUT two hours outside of Los Angeles’ congestion and bustle is Joshua Tree, a nature getaway welcoming to any type of visitor, whether the adventure seeker, mindful meditator, or family in need of a digital detox.

In preserving the small town, undeveloped ambiance of Joshua Tree, you won’t find big hotel chains so renting an Airbnb has become an option for guests in recent years.

One of the newer Airbnb options is Casa Luisa, a one-story home that can accommodate up to 10 guests with ample space for lounging and partaking in activities, such as BBQing, swimming and hot-tubbing, starting a camp fire, or clear stargazing.

Casa Luisa comes from the vision of Joel Oconer, a Filipino doctor prior to migrating to the U.S in 2000, who is currently based in Los Angeles. He finds short term rental entrepreneurship both enjoyable and rewarding as a part time job while working full time in the Medical Research Field as a Clinical Research Associate. He is part of a team in Gene Therapy study currently and Mental Health. He chanced upon this property as an investment and passion project. Named after his mother and their special mother-son bond, Oconer spent a year renovating and creating the space as his own before opening it up to Airbnb renters in May of 2019.

Since May, Casa Luisa has been enjoyed and raved about, receiving a 4.98 star rating, as of this writing with the top three comments from 50 guests who mentioned “Sparkling Clean”, “Amazing Amenities” and Outstanding Hospitality.” Oconer is also rated as a ‘Superhost,’ meaning he has provided guests with superior attentiveness and maintains his standing that is assessed every three months with rigorous standards. From the time of booking to check out, Oconer is responsive and accessible to answer any questions about the property or to provide recommendations for meals and activities, as this writer experienced during a recent trip in early December.

Upon entering the property — located near the main highway going into Joshua Tree, but far enough to have some quiet — guests come through a secure front yard that contains a plant garden, fire pit, hot tub, swimming pool, and a covered sitting/dining area. The overall decor of the front yard is reflective of Oconer’s craftsmanship and knack of going to flea markets. The entire fire pit area, for example, is adorned with metal and wood fixtures, from birdhouses to lanterns, that Oconer designed and made himself or with the help of artisans. By the pool, he constructed a cabana lounge made of Capiz shells native to the Philippines (and from his hometown Samal, Bataan) and a custom-made bamboo bench that reminds him a lot of the time he spent in the ricefields when he was young.

On the west side of the house, there’s another gated patio with more dining space, a BBQ grill and a ping pong table (his favorite sport that he played with his brothers growing up) for further enjoyment.

Inside the house, guests are immediately greeted by the living room, kitchen and dining area as the main entertainment spaces. Casa Luisa has been designed by Oconer to be a Smart Home, where guests will be pampered by technology from the very high speed Mesh Wifi to Alexa voice controlled assisting for music, lighting and general questions. There’s a 55-inch flat screen TV equipped with Apple TV and Chromecast, perfect for turning on a movie while cooking or hanging out. The kitchen is equipped with the necessary appliances as well as dishes and silverware so guests don’t have to worry about having to bring those.

Down the hallway, you’ll find three spacious bedrooms to serve as the guests’ (for up to six) resting places, as well as two full bathrooms. The house can also fit three rollaway beds, a blow-up queen mattress and a futon upon request.

This level of hospitality — as many Filipinos are keen to share and are known for — is an essential part of the experience Oconer wants to create at Casa Luisa. It’s also a humbling story of the ‘American Dream,’ as Oconer is quick to share his migration story of coming to the U.S. with just $200 in his pocket.

“I see my mom as the epitome of warm Filipino hospitality to all, of giving importance to family, the value of helping others (the ‘Bayanihan’ spirit) working together as a community to achieve a common goal and that this house is built on that value along with love and harmony,” Oconer shared. The Casa Luisa logo, as with the other rope decor in the house, is also reflective of this, he added.

The fortunate thing about being in Southern California is that any time of year, Joshua Tree is an open destination — from moderate temperatures and blooms in the spring to desert climate in the summer to crisp, colder air in the fall and winter.

Be it a family reunion or spiritual quest, Casa Luisa is a fitting accommodation no matter the purpose of the trip.

From Los Angeles, take I-10 east to Calif. 62 (Twentynine Palms Hwy.) to Twentynine Palms (about 140 miles total). Casa Luisa in Joshua Tree, California can be booked on at http://www.casaluisajoshuatree.com. Rates range from $150-300 a night depending on season. Good for up to 10 guests.