Celebrate Graton’s 6th Year Anniversary

This November, Graton Resort and Casino invites you to join them in celebrating their 6th Year Anniversary! Come and check out exciting casino games, gourmet food and entertainment shows. Get your free Graton’s Collectible Anniversary Rewards Card. More rewards are waiting for you! What are you waiting for? Join us and share you luck at Graton Resort and Casino!

The Anniversary Slot Tournaments will be held every Thursday night from 5pm to 10pm in November. Fifty (50) winners will be guaranteed at each tournament. Top prize is up to $15,000 cash, with total prize up to $120,000! All reward members get one free entry into each tournament. Premier and Platinum members win double the prize amount and Elite members can win tripe the prize amount! Join Graton Resort & Casino on its 6th birthday to see if you’re one of the lucky winners! Don’t miss your chance! For more information related to this promotion, please visit GratonResortCasino.com or call 707-588-7100.

In addition to the exciting entertainment gaming, no matter if you want to enjoy some world-class cuisine with your family, gather with friends and colleagues to enjoy a fantastic show together, or just simply enjoy a luxury spa alone after a long day, Graton is always your to-go place! There are 200 elegant comfortable rooms and luxurious suites, a glamorous lobby and luxurious spa, more than 130 table games, including Blackjack, Baccarat, Pai Gow Poker and more, in Graton. It also offers 3,000 slot machines, live poker, video poker and a large function space for different music concerts and special events.

What’s new, Graton Resort & Casino’s non-smoking gaming area is now open! The 9,000 square feet non-smoking gaming area, which offers 300 slot machines and video poker, is located just next to the casino valet. Now, you can enjoy gaming in a non-smoking environment at Graton Resort & Casino!

And, there are delectable restaurants and bars that offer different cuisines in the casino, such as twelve-time World Pizza Champion Chef Tony Gemignani’s Tony’s Of North Beach, Pan-Asian eatery Boathouse, a top-quality steakhouse in 630 Park Steakhouse, classic American dishes from Daily Grill, and 500 seats in the Marketplace, which offers casual and convenient eateries for your selection – you will be sure to have a happy and unforgettable experience.

Graton Resort & Casino

Graton Resort & Casino is located in Rohnert Park, California, next to the Golf Course Drive exit of 101 freeway – it is near easy transportation, it has gourmet food, entertainment & accommodation all in one, and is the largest integrated resort in the Bay area. The casino is owned and operated by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, managed by Station Casinos LLC. For more information, please visit www.GratonResortCasino.com, www.facebook.com/GratonCasino or www.twitter.com/PlayGraton.