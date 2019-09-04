DOT, Jollibee launch tourism campaign

The Department of Tourism (DOT), in partnership with Filipino fast food chain Jollibee, launched the “Eats More Fun in the Philippines” campaign over the weekend in a bid to take the promotion of the country’s food tourism to the next level.

The campaign is aimed at inviting food enthusiasts and tourists alike to visit the Philippines and try its unique Filipino cuisine.

“We feel that this is an opportune time to put the spotlight on Filipino food and flavors — and we’re more than glad to share the same sentiment with the country’s number one food chain, Jollibee,” said Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

“And through this campaign we’ll highlight the uniquely Pinoy dishes that will make our country a prime food destination for travelers all over the globe,” she added.

During the launch, DOT and Jollibee introduced “The Pinoy’s Table,” an omnibus audio-visual presentation (AVP) that showcases the country’s rich cuisine and dining culture. It headlines notable chefs, JP Anglo and Filipino-American celebrity chef Jordan Andino, as well as YouTube creator and comedian Mikey Bustos.

According to Puyat, this is only the beginning of their three-year campaign, which is fully funded by Jollibee.

“We are very proud and happy to support the team of DOT led by Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat on this noteworthy campaign. We believe that Filipino food truly has what it takes to be a globally-known cuisine—this is what we have been championing as a brand as well. Even as Jollibee has been bringing langhap-sarap food to countries all over the world, we want to do our part as a proudly Filipino company to make people more aware of the many unique and sumptuous Pinoy dishes we have, and in doing so invite travelers to taste the Joy of eating first-hand,” Jollibee Global Brand Chief Marketing Officer and PH Marketing Head Francis Flores said.

Puyat also said that one of the campaign’s aims is to highlight Filipino cuisines from lesser known destinations.

“I’ve always wanted to highlight the lesser known destinations and I think one way is to show the cuisine. People really travel for food,” Puyat said.

The tourism chief also said that the partnership with Jollibee is just one of the many partnerships it has with the private sector, which shows a form of nationalism.