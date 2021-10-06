DOT welcomes Siargao, Palawan and Boracay win in int’l travel mag awards

The inclusion of the Philippines’ top tourist destinations in the 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards of the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler (CNT) magazine is a testament to the hard work of the tourist industry “to strengthen our position as a top-of-mind destination” for international travelers.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) made this statement on Wednesday, October 6 as three of the country’s award-winning local destinations topped the list for the Asia category.

The surfing haven Siargao Island was recognized as this year’s top favorite in Asia, while the world-famous Palawan and Boracay Island earned the third and eighth spots, respectively. They beat other world favorites in Asia like Indonesia’s Raja Ampat Islands (second), Thailand’s Phi Phi Islands (ninth), and Phuket (10th).

“At a time when we are exhausting all means to revive tourism in the country, we are grateful for this new recognition from Condé Nast Traveler. We have worked to strengthen our position as a top-of-mind destination around the globe while ensuring that health and safety protocols across our destina-tions are implemented and observed,” Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said.

“This recognition bodes well for the recovery of the country’s tourism industry and our latest global campaign “More Fun Awaits”, which showcases the DOT’s preparations for international leisure travel once the restrictions are lifted,” she added.

Meanwhile, The Philippines ranked 20th in the CNT’s list of Top Countries in the World with a score of 91.63.

The annual Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards gathers feedback from over 800,000 readers across the globe based on their recent travel experiences in the world’s top hotels, resorts, cities, countries, islands, spas, trains, car rentals, luggage, airlines, airports, and cruises.

The results of the 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards demonstrate the recent travel experiences of the readers and—given the travel restrictions forced by the pandemic—provide an idea of where travel-ers are “dreaming of going next” when the world reopens for international travel.

Siargao had also been chosen by TIME as among the World’s 100 Greatest Places 2021. Palawan ranked 19th on Travel + Leisure magazine’s Top 25 Islands in the World and fifth in the Asian cate-gory this year. Palawan was also included in CNT’s list of The 30 Best Beaches in the World in 2020.