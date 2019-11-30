Duty Free Luxe announces huge sale with up to 30% off on selected brands

Duty Free Luxe gives customers the chance to snap up some bargains and beat the Christmas rush with this weekend’s sale.

Shop the city’s best selection of beauty and fashion merchandise on November 30 and December 1 at the newly-opened Duty Fee Luxe located on Pacific Drive, Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City.

Enjoy 30% off on fashion merchandise including Marahuyo’s premium local brands, 20% on perfumes and cosmetics; 20% on selected chocolate brands; and 15% on selected wines and liquor.

For more information, visit https://www.luxedutyfree.com/ or call 8879-3614.

Asian Journal Media Center
Asian Journal Media Center

The Asian Journal Media Center curates information disseminated from both the public and private sector throughout the World. The media center publishes a collection of the World’s most newsworthy topics set forth by our editorial board. Stories that our team of journalists believes are critical, vital, and entertaining information that aspires to help the Global Filipino community make well-informed decisions, opinions, and actions. Our Media Center believes that a well-informed and well-rounded society is a thriving society.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.