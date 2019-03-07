Filipino warmth makes foreigners shop at Duty Free Philippines, says study

“Filipinos assist with their hearts”

This is the remarkable testimony of foreign travellers when asked why they choose to shop at Duty Free Philippines (DFP).

A study commissioned by the DFP revealed that 64 percent of foreign travellers surveyed, liked DFP better than other Duty Free stores abroad because of its friendly and accommodating staff, followed by cheaper and affordable prices (14 percent), freebies and discounts (14 percent), and well-organized stores (9 percent).

Meanwhile, 66 percent of the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and Balikbayans surveyed, preferred to shop at DFP because of its friendly and accommodating staff, followed by cheaper and affordable prices (20 percent), freebies and discounts (16 percent).

“Filipino sincere and warm customer service spelled the difference between Duty Free Philippines and other stores abroad,” said DFP Chief Operating Officer Vicente Pelagio A. Angala.

“We make sure that our front liners are trained to assist beyond what is expected, whether it’s a foreign or Filipino guests,” Angala stressed.

The study was conducted last year at NAIA terminals 1,2, and 3.